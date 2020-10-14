Saint Lucia Debuts New Marketing Campaign for Winter Season

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority continues to welcome people back to Saint Lucia with the release of the second video in the “She is Saint Lucia…Let Her Inspire You” series. The new film aims to inspire more visitors as it showcases the destination as an ideal getaway.

Saint Lucia has been designated as “No Travel Health Notice: COVID-19 Risk is Very Low” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The tourism authority says the island currently has the lowest rates of COVID-19 in the Caribbean, with no active cases.

The new video features a range of experiences available once more to visitors. As part of the phased reopening of tourism, new attractions and activities, such as the mud baths at the Sulphur Springs, horseback riding and diving are now open to guests. “She is Saint Lucia…Let Her Inspire You” highlights these experiences along with the warm hospitality of the people as visitors continue to be safely welcomed back to the island.

See the video here:

The short film is central to a broader global campaign. In North America, the video will be utilized in digital marketing, television advertising and social media. Throughout the video, clips of Saint Lucia’s experiences appear against the backdrop of its landscape to build interest and excitement in the destination.

The Hon. Minister of Tourism Dominic Fedee said in a press announcement that the island has welcomed more than 6,000 holidaymakers, “who have been kept safe and had a wonderful time,” since reopening. He noted that the first video in the series was to convey reassurance; now, “it’s time to build on that and inspire travelers.”

The COVID-certified experiences that can be enjoyed in Saint Lucia are:

Atlantic Shores Riding Stables Balenbouche Estate (reopening date to be announced) Diamond Waterfalls and Botanical Gardens Gros Piton Trail Pigeon Island National Landmark Rainforest Adventures (zip lining) Sulphur Springs (mud baths and hot springs) Toraille Falls (reopening December 2020) Diving Water-based activities, including boat hire

More information about Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 response, including live updates about safety protocols and what travelers should expect as the phased reopening continues, can be found at www.stlucia.org/covid-19.

