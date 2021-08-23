Turks and Caicos Mandates All Visitors to be Fully Vaccinated

The Turks and Caicos Islands last week announced an update to its travel requirements, mandating all visitors 16 years and over to be fully vaccinated before arriving in the destination. Travelers will be required to present proof of vaccination through TCI Assured, a quality assurance pre-travel program and portal, prior to entering the country. Travelers must be fully vaccinated, with the second shot taken over two weeks prior to traveling, or the one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine taken over two weeks prior. The vaccines that are currently being accepted are Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Comirnaty, Spikevax and Vaxzevria. The TCI Assured portal will accept a digital or paper copy of proof of vaccination (unless exempted under regulation).

The vaccination requirement is in addition to TCI Assured’s existing protocols, which require a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR, NAA, RNA or Antigen test result taken within three days of travel, medical/travel insurance that covers medevac, a completed health screening questionnaire, and certification that the traveler has read and agreed to the privacy policy document. These requirements must be complete and uploaded to the TCI Assured portal, which is available on the Turks and Caicos Islands Tourist Board website (www.turksandcaicostourism.com), in advance of arrival.

Any fully vaccinated visitor who tests positive prior to leaving the Turks and Caicos Islands will be required to quarantine with all accompanying persons at their own expense for 10 days, then undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test on Day Seven prior to release.

The new rule underscores the destination’s commitment to health and safety and expands on its already vigilant travel protocols, which have been in place for travelers since July 22, 2020, when the destination opened its borders to tourists. The Turks and Caicos Islands also continues to promote its vaccine campaign among residents, with over 70 percent of the adult population being fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Note: Excused visitors include only those with clear proof from a doctor that they are medically exempt from taking the vaccine and will still be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result prior to traveling. Visitors aged 10-15 do not need to be vaccinated but must present a negative COVID-19 test result. Visitors under 10 years old are not required to be vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test result.

