Puerto Rico’s New Travel Series Highlights Secluded Locations

Discover Puerto Rico, the Island’s non-profit destination marketing organization, is introducing a new travel content series, “Population: You,” with the focus on eight under-discovered locations throughout the Island for travelers to explore.

With an aim to create awareness of off-the-beaten-path, natural wonders and support tourism to other municipalities on the island, Discover Puerto Rico worked in association with the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA), local vendors and local influencers to create the new series. Together, they identified the locations but haven’t revealed the names yet, instead revealing only GPS coordinates and a clue.

“Travelers have developed a newfound appreciation for traveling consciously, and Puerto Rico is the ideal destination for those who want to reconnect with nature, but not the crowds,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, in a written statement. “Through ‘Population: YOU,’ we encourage the exploration of the island’s natural resources safely and responsibly.”

From hidden waterfalls to secluded beaches, each location has been chosen and many can only be discovered by foot or by sea. Over the next month, Discover Puerto Rico will share a scenic picture of each “Population: YOU” sign through its website, Facebook and Instagram pages and ask followers to find these hidden gems next time they venture to the Island.

On-island influencers Luis Sousa (@sousa_pr) and Miguel Camilo (@latitudperfecta) will help identify these hidden gems and tease the locations with scenic images and footage to entice adventurers to their homeland. Discover Puerto Rico will reshare photos of adventurers who visit Puerto Rico, find these locations, snap a photo and share on Instagram tagging #PRPopulationYou. These signs will remain installed well beyond the summer months for those who would like to seek out these locations and add them to their future travel plans.

It is recommended that visitors check entry requirements prior to visiting as these have recently been updated. For example, fully vaccinated travelers coming from the mainland do not require a negative COVID test result upon entry. Additionally, masks are no longer required for outdoor spaces for fully vaccinated travelers, among other protocols. For more information about Puerto Rico and things to know ahead of time as you plan to book, visit www.discoverpuertorico.com.

