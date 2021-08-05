Baha Mar's Water Park, Baha Bay, Now Offering Day Passes

Baha Mar has announced that it will be welcoming day visitors to the new, luxury beachfront water park, Baha Bay, starting Friday, August 6. Till now, the access to the newly opened water park was exclusive to Baha Mar Resort guests.

The water park offers a range of water attractions, luxury cabanas, a variety of "elevated" cuisine, a gaming pavilion and more. Future visitors can expect speed slides, a dueling water coaster, group raft rides, a wave pool and action river, a Surf Simulator, multiple kids splash zones and more.

Baha Bay is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Day passes are currently offered at the limited time introductory rate:

General Admission (48 inches and over): $130

Junior General Admission (Under 48 inches): $65

In addition to the Baha Bay’s over 30 attractions, day guests can reserve cabanas and loungers to relax and enjoy the waterpark.

Note: Earlier this week, new testing requirements have been announced for persons applying for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa to enter the country or travel inter-island within the Bahamas. Effective Friday, August 6, 2021, the following protocols will take effect:

All fully vaccinated travelers, as well as children ages two through 11, will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test (either a rapid antigen test or PCR test) taken no more than five days prior to the date of arrival to the Bahamas (or date of travel within the country).

test (either a rapid antigen test or PCR test) taken no more than five days prior to the date of arrival to the Bahamas (or date of travel within the country). Unvaccinated travelers ages 12 and older must still obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than five days prior to the date of arrival (or date of inter-island travel).

All children under the age of two are exempt from any testing requirements.

Good to know: To celebrate the public opening, Baha Bay will be offering day passes at an introductory rate for a very limited time, available exclusively on www.bahabay.com.

