Former Ocean Two Resort in Barbados Reopens as O2 Beach Club & Spa

Ocean Hotels Group, a family-owned collection of Barbados hotels and resorts, has announced the October opening of O2 Beach Club & Spa, a new all-inclusive luxury boutique hotel located in the South Coast of Barbados. It was formerly Ocean Two Resort & Residences.

After months of transforming the previous resort and expanding the property with 42 new ocean-view and oceanfront suites, the new O2 Beach Club & Spa will offer 130 rooms and suites in three distinct “Collections:” Club, Luxury and Concierge. Guests can enjoy the resort’s variety of amenities, such as three pools (including one of the only rooftop pools on the island), six dining experiences, seven bars, the 5,600-square foot, full service Acqua spa, a fully equipped fitness center and a teen lounge.

The Club Collection will have elegant and modern rooms with king or twin beds and en-suite bathrooms complete with rainfall showers, while the Luxury Collection will offer adult-only suites with chic contemporary design and private balconies with views of the Caribbean. Options in the Luxury Collection include ocean-view or oceanfront suites, as well as swim-up rooms with direct access to the adult-only river pool, where guests can also easily access H2O, O2 Beach Club & Spa’s new swim-up bar. The Concierge Collection will have one- and two-bedroom suites with fully equipped designer kitchens.

Luxury Collection Oceanfront King Room

The resort’s new Acqua spa will have ocean views from its eighth-floor location and is home to the only Hammam treatment room on the island, according to Ocean Hotels Group. Guests can experience personalized wellness journeys, and all treatments offered in Acqua will utilize seaweed-infused oSea products.

The all-inclusive experience includes limitless access to the resort’s six dining experiences and seven bars, complimentary non-motorized water sports, a full activities program, and daily signature “how-to” classes (which such topics as how to prepare local recipes, how to play the steel pan drum and how to play dominoes like a local).

The culinary heart of O2 will be Elements, where breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served in an open-air space with a crescent-shaped bar overlooking the beach. Bluefin Beachside Grill will offer swimsuit-friendly daytime dining, while Brisa will be a rooftop tapas lounge with shady pergolas and comfortable seating. The ninth floor will be home to Oro, a fine dining experience offering modern fusion European cuisine with a Caribbean twist. Evenings at Oro will include a nightly sunset celebration with Champagne and canapés on the sky terrace.

Elements

Tip: O2 guests will also have access to all five restaurants at Sea Breeze Beach House, O2’s sister hotel located just a two-minute transfer away.

Good to know: As part of the resort’s new “Loyal Treatment” program for travel advisors, O2 will be offering 12 to 14 percent commission to travel advisors who book directly with the hotel, as well as a host of added amenities. Advisors are also recommended to sign up for the Ocean Hotels Rewards program, where they can earn points which can be put towards free nights. Advisors who sign up prior to July 15 have the chance to win a seven-night stay for two. O2 is represented in the U.S. by Destinations of Distinction.

O2 Beach Club & Spa is currently accepting bookings online and by phone and will begin welcoming guests in October 2021.

For more information, visit www.o2beachclubbarbados.com or call 1-888-964-0030.

