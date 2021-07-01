Caribbean Travel Expo Welcomes Visitors Back to "Sun, Safety and Sustainable Travel"

The inaugural Caribbean Virtual Travel Expo, a collaboration between Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), was launched on June 17. The one-day virtual event was designed to send a message that the Caribbean has reopened safely for business. The theme of the event was “From Survival to Sustainability: Charting the Future Course of Caribbean Tourism.” Representatives from hotels, attractions, airlines, cruise lines and tours provided advice, travel deals and free information sessions, to strengthen industry connections and showcase the vacation options in the region.

Some 1,425 delegates registered to participate in the 12-hour program, which included 23 sessions and 40 speakers on the Expo’s virtual stage. Presentations geared exclusively towards travel advisors were held between during the day, and in the evening the sessions were opened to consumers. Audience engagement was facilitated through webinars, chat rooms, one-on-one chats, live polls and more.

Highlights of the Caribbean Travel Expo included:

Auditorium

The Expo had a diverse program lineup of educational and experiential presentations that included:

Keynote Address: Delivered by Dr. Didacus Jules , director general of the OECS about the " Current Impact of Caribbean Tourism and Future Opportunities ."

, director general of the OECS about the " ." Educational Sessions: Professional topics, such as LinkedIn , Pinterest , storytelling, email and SEO marketing, to enhance skills-building and strengthen sales and marketing strategies.

Professional topics, such as , , storytelling, email and SEO marketing, to enhance skills-building and strengthen sales and marketing strategies. Panel Discussions: Insights from travel industry officials and destination leaders about the state of the industry and the future outlook, post-pandemic.

Insights from travel industry officials and destination leaders about the state of the industry and the future outlook, post-pandemic. Sustainable Initiatives: Recognizing a greater desire for responsible and authentic travel, the Youth Forum featured three Caribbean youth-owned businesses, built on sustainability practices.

Recognizing a greater desire for responsible and authentic travel, the featured three Caribbean youth-owned businesses, built on sustainability practices. Caribbean Talent: A tribute to St. Vincent and the Grenadines following the recent volcano eruption; it included performer Skinny Fabulous , five-time Soca Monarch winner of the country and Jamaican cultural performer Dr. Amina Blackwood-Meeks . Veteran Caribbean broadcaster Julian Rogers, MBE hosted the Opening Ceremony.

A tribute to following the recent volcano eruption; it included performer , five-time winner of the country and Jamaican cultural performer . Veteran Caribbean broadcaster hosted the Opening Ceremony. Mind of the Advisor Polls: Audience insights to gauge the perceptions and intentions of travel advisors.

Audience insights to gauge the perceptions and intentions of travel advisors. Prize Bank: Featuring over 15 Caribbean experiences.

Exhibit Hall

Caribbean suppliers engaged delegates in one-to-one consultations and accessed downloadable content, such as brochures, presentations and videos. Representatives of these Caribbean brands discussed itinerary suggestions and special promotions and offers, providing travel advisors with the inspiration to sell more Caribbean travel experiences. The list of exhibitors were the Antigua and Barbuda Hotels Association, the Bahamas, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Lucia, Sandals and Beaches Resorts, Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Networking Lounge

In this common area, attendees engage in live chats with sponsors, exhibitors, speakers or their peers. There were opportunities to share opinions, provide information, ask questions, expand their network of contacts and generate business opportunities.

For more information, visit www.tastc.org.

