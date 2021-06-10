Club Med Michés Playa Esmeralda to “Re-Debut” June 19

Club Med Michés Playa Esmeralda announced it will reopen June 19, 2021. The resort first opened in January 2020 but closed shortly after due the coronavirus pandemic. The all-inclusive resort is located on 93 acres of lush palm groves, native flora and a 2,000-foot stretch of untouched white sand beach.

The “eco-chic” property is home to four boutique “villages” with distinct concepts for travelers seeking wellness-centric, romantic, adventurous and family-friendly accommodations. They are:

Explorer Cove: A family atmosphere that’s home to La Perla, an exclusive area with oceanfront penthouse suites with rooftop terraces, multiple bedrooms and access to a private family pool.

A family atmosphere that’s home to La Perla, an exclusive area with oceanfront penthouse suites with rooftop terraces, multiple bedrooms and access to a private family pool. Archipelago : A secluded adults-only oceanfront space with suites that have personal pools, outdoor showers and exclusive access to a private section of the beach.

: A secluded adults-only oceanfront space with suites that have personal pools, outdoor showers and exclusive access to a private section of the beach. Caribbean Paradise : Located in the heart of the resort, close to the main pool, dining outlets and beach lounge.

: Located in the heart of the resort, close to the main pool, dining outlets and beach lounge. Emerald Jungle: This retreat offers direct access to the adult-exclusive Zen Oasis area, which includes wellness programming, a spa and a naturally filtered Zen pool, offering fresh smoothies, detox juices and cocktails at the swim-up bar.

Guests can also enjoy unlimited culinary options, land and water activities such as treetop yoga, horseback riding on the beach at sunset, kayaking, excursions to Samaná Bay, wildlife and whale watching, highly-customized kids clubs, and family experiences like movies under the stars and discovering a Secret Chocolate Room—a “kid's speakeasy” with sweets crafted with locally-sourced cocoa.

For dining, there is a choice of four restaurants, four open-bar lounges, three wine cellars, a locally sourced Coffee House and, of course, the Secret Chocolate Room. The Cinq Mondes spa has single and double treatment rooms, reflexology and relaxation areas, hydrotherapy treatments, hot and cold plunge baths, steam room, sauna and a beauty salon.

Good to know: Sustainability is at the heart of the resort with special programs and initiatives, such as a lack of single-use plastics. Other initiatives include serving locally sourced coffee and cacao products and programs that stimulate the local economy via various farming development projects to increase the efficiency, quality and demand for local farmers. There’s also an in-resort nursery that currently houses 30,000-plus new plants.

Visit www.clubmed.us.

Related Stories

Paradisus by Meliá Shares Updates For Two Punta Cana Properties

Curaçao Lifts On-Island Restrictions Ahead Summer Travel

Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana to Launch in October

U.S.V.I., Jamaica Exploring Caribbean Tourism “Coopetition”