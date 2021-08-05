Sandals Royal Curaçao, Debuting in 2022, Opens for Reservations

Sandals Resorts International has unveiled new details for its 16th Sandals resort and the company’s first venture into Curaçao. Sandals Royal Curaçao has additionally opened for bookings, offering guests a special “Grand Opening Offer” with savings of up to $1,000.

Located on 44 acres within the Santa Barbara private estate, an exclusive 3,000-acre protected preserve, Sandals Royal Curaçao will intertwine the desert, ocean, mountains and shoreline with the resort experience. The property is undergoing 72 million in enhancements and improvements to complete the “Sandalization,” according to Sandals Resorts International Executive Chairman Adam Stewart.

Slated to open April 14, 2022, Sandals Royal Curaçao is 15 miles from the airport, while its west-facing position offers impressive Caribbean sunsets. In all, the resort will have 351 rooms and suites in 24 room categories, including two new signature suite categories—the Awa Seaside Butler Bungalows and Kurason Island Poolside Butler Bungalows, complete with private pools, butler service and complementary MINI Coopers for guests to drive while exploring the island.

Stewart says the sheer size of the private preserve surrounding Sandals Royal Curaçao will allow for new guest adventures. Potential options include hiking, biking and picnics.

Sandals Royal Curaçao will be home to the brand’s first Dos Awa infinity pool with views overlooking the sea and mountains, and The Duchess, Sandals’ first-ever floating restaurant and bar, constructed from a 92-foot authentic Dutch ship. With nine on-site restaurants (eight of which are new and exclusive to Sandals Royal Curaçao), guests can indulge in a variety of international flavors, including an authentic wine and Dutch cheese bar. Couples can also dine on-the-go at three new beachside food trucks offering traditional Curaçao fare, Spanish tapas and Asian fusion, or grab a drink at any of the resort’s 10 bars.

There will also be three oceanfront wedding venues, along with Red Lane Spa with six outdoor spa cabanas and treatment rooms; expansive pools; access to the neighboring 18-hole Pete Dye championship golf course; 38,000-square-feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space; two on-site marinas and 70 dive sites.

Deal: Guests who book a stay at Sandals Royal Curaçao now through November 2, 2021, will receive a special “Grand Opening Offer” with savings of up to $1,000. Sandals Select Rewards guests will also share in this savings and can receive additional exclusive perks with their choice of a $200 Island Routes tour credit, $200 Red Lane Spa credit, 5,000 Instant Sandals Select Rewards Loyalty Points, or a PADI Discover scuba diving experience for two ($200 value) when booking a stay of six nights or more today through August 5, 2021.

Introductory rates at Sandals Royal Curaçao start at $341 per person, per night, and butler category rates start at $538 per person, per night, based on double occupancy and a seven-night stay. For more information, visit www.sandals.com/curacao.

