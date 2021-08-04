St. Maarten Promoting Varied Villa Collections on Island

With private travel on the rise, St. Maarten has come up with a campaign to highlight the varied collection of villas on the island. The “SXM Villa Vibes” campaign launched for the fall season will bring together a collection of high-end villa accommodations offering travelers enticing prices and seasonal perks on villa stays.

Choices would range from pay-per-bedroom options for families or a couple’s romantic respite, to splitting a stay—an affordable way for girls’ getaway. Limited-time offers also include free nights and concierge-level services and experiences, like sailing St. Maarten’s high seas.

Among the participating properties, Island Properties’ Villa Paradiso, located in the exclusive Oyster Pond Hillside, is offering full rental of its six bedrooms for $102 per guest per night. IRE Vacation’s Joy Estate, located on posh Indigo Bay, sleeps up to 10 guests, starting at $141 per night per guest with full rental of the villa. The three-acre estate features castle-style rock walls with historic cannons.

Jennifer’s Vacation Villas is offering its Witenblauw Estate, which can host up to 22 guests, at just $94 per guest per night.

Add-on services vary by property and include options like boat charters with Aquamania or Eagle Tours, private chef services, car rentals and private transfers, or beachside massages through groups like A Touch of Handz. For adventurous visitors, Pyratz Gourmet Sailing offers intimate catamaran day cruises to discover neighboring islands, combining sailing with a gourmet four-course lunch aboard.

Additionally, a number of private, curated offerings have surfaced in and around the destination over the course of the last year. One such offering can be found at The Flavor Academy, where a husband-and-wife duo offers culinary and beverage experiences, with private dining for a maximum group of 14, featuring multi-course tasting menus, cocktails and carefully selected wines in a beautiful venue.

Travelers can find aggregated information at www.sxmvillavibes.com.

