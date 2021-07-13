Sirenian Bay Resort & Villas Offers New Experiences for 2021

From new dining choices to adventures like zip lining, kayaking, snorkeling and fishing, guests headed to Belize's Sirenian Bay Resort & Villas can look forward to a redesigned all-inclusive experience for 2021.

Looking for an intimate dining experience? At a hidden, quiet corner, the resort can arrange a private dinner for two-to-four people. Here, guest can also sample a wide selection of wines. For those looking for private, waterfront dining, the Sirenian Bay sets up al fresco meals along the beach, complete with specialty cocktails and rose petals as desired. Note: Guests who book the villa for up to 14 guests can add on a private chef, butler and concierge service.

Among the newest offerings in the Sirenian Bay all-inclusive package is the Beach Grille, which opens this summer and offers a casual dining experience on the beach.

Another one of the new food and beverage options is three60 Martini Bar, opening this summer, offering guests specialty dining nights with an extensive and creative cocktail menu. Situated on the rooftop of a two-story building housing the fitness center and the conference center, the bar offers views of the Placencia Peninsula, from the Mayan Mountains across the lagoon to the ocean, and is ideal for special events such as wedding receptions or holiday parties. It will also open on select nights to resort guests and the public.

Love adventure? Belize has no dearth of activities. Guests can opt for private snorkel and scuba trips and head to the Belize Barrier Reef, Silk Caye, Laughing Bird Caye and Glover’s Reef Atoll for underwater exploration. Captain Jaks can take guests on private boat excursions to a different location each day, so one can fit them all in.

Kayakers would love to know that there are guided tours through the mangroves and along the lagoon where wildlife spotting is common. While those who enjoy zip lining wouldn't want to miss out on the opportunity of getting a bird’s eye view of the flora and fauna of the Belize jungle.

Fishing enthusiasts can troll the Inner Reef to catch barracudas, king mackerel, Spanish mackerel and bonitos and then ask the chef to prepare the catch of the day.

Guests can also experience the traditional way of making chocolate using simple tools and fresh ingredients at Ixacaoa, as the Maya have for centuries. The tour helps them learn about the process from bean to bar, beginning with a farm tour and ending with guests making their own chocolate bar.

Sirenian Bay has three villas well-suited for multigenerational families of all ages, large groups and wedding parties. The villas can host from two to 14 guests, offer optional personal chef services and include private butlers, private pools and outdoor living areas. Each villa has a full kitchen, spacious living areas and bedrooms with over-sized bathrooms.

The 12 additional all-inclusive bungalows are also designed for socially distant getaways and can cater to solo travelers, couples and small groups. The resort also offers complimentary local ground transportation from the airport.

Visit www.sirenianbay.com.

Related Stories

Alaia Belize Opens as Marriott’s First Hotel in the Country

United Adds Nearly 150 Flights to Warm-Weather Cities

Belize Allowing Vaccinated Travelers to Enter Without Testing

Wyndham Adds New Private Island Beach Resort in Belize