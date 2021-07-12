United Adds Nearly 150 Flights to Warm-Weather Cities This Winter

Seeing the continued rise in demand for travel, United Airlines is adding nearly 150 flights to warm-weather cities for winter travel. The airline is increasing service to the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America by 30 percent compared to 2019 and will fly 137 more flights than it did two years ago to places like Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada starting this November through next March.

United says it has prepared for the return of air travel for more than a year, matching its flying schedule and aircraft availability to demand by maintaining close coordination between its network planning teams and the airline's operating groups. During this Fourth of July travel period, United carried five times as many customers as it did over the same period in 2020 and in anticipation of that trend continuing throughout 2021, the airline is expanding its winter schedule.

Most of these additional flights will be operated with mainline aircraft with United First, Economy Plus and standard Economy seat options and complimentary snacks and onboard Wi-Fi. The additional U.S. flights include:

Up to 25 additional daily flights from New York/Newark to cities including Fort Myers , Jacksonville and Savannah

to cities including , and Up to 14 additional daily flights from Denver to cities including Charleston , Fort Lauderdale and Savannah

to cities including , and Savannah Up to 12 additional daily flights from Chicago to cities including Key West , Las Vegas and San Diego

to cities including , and Up to 11 additional daily flights from Washington D.C. to cities including Charleston, New Orleans and Phoenix

to cities including Charleston, and Up to seven additional daily flights from Houston to Florida, including Miami , Orlando and Palm Beach

to Florida, including , and Up to four additional daily flights from Los Angeles to Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers

to Orlando, and Fort Myers Up to four additional daily flights from Cleveland to Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers

to Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers Up to three additional daily flights from San Francisco to Orlando and Fort Myers

This added service will also see the launch of 12 new routes from Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. to destinations including Belize City, Belize; Cozumel, Mexico; Liberia, Costa Rica and Nassau, Bahamas.

These additions come on the heels of United announcing the largest fleet order in its history of more than 270 mainline aircraft.

