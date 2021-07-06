Emirates Holidays Simplifies Dubai Arrivals and Departures

Emirates Holidays customers visiting Dubai can now take advantage of two new packages, Airport Ease and Airport Ease+, which offer an upgraded airport experience, taking care of arrivals and departures, cutting down queuing time and offering more privacy.

Airport Ease, starting from AED 499 (approximately $136; an introductory price for the month of July), is valid for two people and up to four bags, and includes an end-to-end experience with a meet-and-greet prior to reaching immigration, fast-track and a personalized escort through the arrivals hall, and Emirates’ Chauffeur Drive service in a BMW 5 Series for onwards transport to their hotel or home. Emirates Holidays will also do the legwork on baggage handling and collection, in addition to a convenient baggage delivery option to any address in Dubai.

Airport Ease+, starting from AED 1,199 (approximately $326; also an introductory price for the month of July), is a tailor-made airport experience, valid for two people and up to four bags. It includes a meet-and-greet at the customer’s arrival gate, one-to-one escort and fast-track at immigration and security, Emirates’ BMW Series 5 Chauffeur Drive service to and from the airport and baggage collection and convenient delivery (upon request) to the customer’s address in Dubai.

Upon departure with Airport Ease+, Emirates Holidays customers can take advantage of home or hotel check-in from anywhere in Dubai. Passengers can complete their check-in formalities and have their luggage transported to the airport prior to their flight. Customers can then make their way to the airport via Chauffer Drive service, and head directly to immigration, bypassing the check-in queue at the airport. The package also includes a marhaba lounge stay at Dubai International Airport, with complimentary food and beverages, Wi-Fi, and more for a relaxing experience before their Emirates flight.

Emirates Holidays is also prioritizing health and safety, taking enhanced measures with hand-picked hotel and tour partners who meet the highest standards of comfort, wellbeing and care. Complementing Emirates’ booking flexibility, Emirates Holidays also provides additional assurance to customers and is on hand to accommodate changes, and provide 24/7 support.

Following the introductory offer, the Airport Ease package will start at AED 529 ($144) and the Airport Ease+ package will start at AED 1,249 ($340).

Visit www.emiratesholidays.com.

Related Stories

Travelport, Emirates Reach Agreements on Un-Surcharged Content

Avanti Launches Go365 E-Brochure to Inspire Off-Peak Travel

Emirates to Showcase its Premium Economy Seats at ATM

Alaska Launches New Codeshare Agreement with Qatar Airways