Avanti Launches Go365 E-Brochure to Inspire Off-Peak Travel

To help advisors with FIT clients eager to start traveling again internationally, wholesale tour operator Avanti Destinations has launched its new 2021 “Go365” campaign with a new 106-page e-brochure, filled with suggestions for customizable independent vacations in the fall, winter and early spring in 29 countries throughout Europe, Asia, North Africa, the Middle East, and Central and South America. A total of 35 recommended and customizable vacations are featured and may be combined with other Avanti destinations, transfers, tours and experiences.

As part of the “Go365” campaign, Avanti will host three webinars on international winter travel on June 15, June 22 and June 29, all at 1 p.m. EDT. Additionally, as an incentive, advisors earn a $25 gift card per passenger for new bookings with a deposit made between June 1 and June 30 for travel anywhere. To qualify, travel must take place October 2021 through March 2022.

Some recommended vacations are focused on traditional cold-weather activities, such as hunting for the Northern Lights, reindeer-sledding and skiing. Others take advantage of milder winter weather in southern Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and Central and South America. Still, other itineraries provide a complete escape to summerlike weather in the tropical climates of southeast Asia and South America. Several in Europe are self-drive vacations that take in off-the-beaten path destinations. Private tours are included in most.

"Finland Adventure"

Among the 35 vacation suggestions in the new e-brochure:

Culinary Highlights of Italy – 11 days in Venice , Bologna , Florence and Rome . This foodie vacation includes: One dinner in each city (one in a private palazzo); a private gondola ride in Venice with appetizers and prosecco; private tour of the Emilia-Romagna region with visits to makers of parmesan cheese, balsamic vinegar and Lambrusco wine; private gourmet tour of Tuscany with lunch and tastings of pecorino cheese, wines and olive oil; market tour and cooking class in Rome; private transfers in each city; first-class rail between cities.

– 11 days in , , and . This foodie vacation includes: One dinner in each city (one in a private palazzo); a private gondola ride in Venice with appetizers and prosecco; private tour of the region with visits to makers of parmesan cheese, balsamic vinegar and Lambrusco wine; private gourmet tour of with lunch and tastings of pecorino cheese, wines and olive oil; market tour and cooking class in Rome; private transfers in each city; first-class rail between cities. Wild Atlantic Way (self-drive in Ireland ) – 11 days in Dublin , Sligo / Donegal , Mayo , Galway , Clare and Kerry to see prehistoric monuments, sites related to Ireland’s great poet William Butler Yeats , fishing villages, Kylemore Abbey , the Burren ’s lunar landscape, Cliffs of Moher , scenic Dingle peninsula where Gaelic is still spoken, monastic sites from Europe ’s Dark Ages, and the Rock of Cashel —visited by St. Patrick . The tour includes a rental car, Irish fjord ferry cruise, private walking tour of Dublin, entrance fees for many historic attractions.

(self-drive in ) – 11 days in , / , , , and to see prehistoric monuments, sites related to Ireland’s great poet , fishing villages, , the ’s lunar landscape, , scenic peninsula where Gaelic is still spoken, monastic sites from ’s Dark Ages, and the —visited by . The tour includes a rental car, Irish fjord ferry cruise, private walking tour of Dublin, entrance fees for many historic attractions. Paradores of Spain (self-drive) - Eight days with overnights in “paradoress” restored castles, monasteries, manor houses and fortresses in some of Spain ’s most picturesque and historic towns of Toledo , Granada , Ronda , Carmona and Mérida . Includes a private walking tour of Toledo, private tour of Grenada’s Alhambra palace and garden, private walking tour of Ronda, flamenco show and dinner in Seville, and a rental car.

(self-drive) - Eight days with overnights in “paradoress” restored castles, monasteries, manor houses and fortresses in some of ’s most picturesque and historic towns of , , , and . Includes a private walking tour of Toledo, private tour of Grenada’s palace and garden, private walking tour of Ronda, flamenco show and dinner in Seville, and a rental car. Finland Adventure – Five in Ruka Kuusamo in Finnish Lapland for clients craving pristine winter wilderness. Activities include learning about indigenous Sami culture, visiting a reindeer farm, nighttime Northern Lights tour by snowshoe or sled, snowmobiling, ice fishing, and experiencing an authentic Finnish sauna. Available November to April only, this is best combined with a stay in Helsinki and other Finnish or Nordic destinations.

– Five in in for clients craving pristine winter wilderness. Activities include learning about indigenous Sami culture, visiting a reindeer farm, nighttime tour by snowshoe or sled, snowmobiling, ice fishing, and experiencing an authentic Finnish sauna. Available November to April only, this is best combined with a stay in and other Finnish or Nordic destinations. Philippine Escapes – Eight days in Manila and the tropical paradise of the Miniloc resort in El Nido on Palawan Island, home to coral reefs and limestone cliffs. Includes private transfers, private guide in Manila, full day visit to a spa village including treatments and opportunities for snorkeling, scuba diving, paddleboarding, trekking and island hopping.

– Eight days in and the tropical paradise of the resort in on Island, home to coral reefs and limestone cliffs. Includes private transfers, private guide in Manila, full day visit to a spa village including treatments and opportunities for snorkeling, scuba diving, paddleboarding, trekking and island hopping. Spirit of the Carretera Austral ( Chile ) – Five nights with a private driver-guide along the Southern Highway ( Carretera Austral ) in the rural region of Aysen in northern Patagonia . For clients seeking remote, untouched wilderness and opportunities for world-class river rafting and kayaking, this vacation can only be booked for November through May (Chile’s summer) and includes rustic accommodations and a private guided boat tour in the Marble Cave complex on the bright turquoise General Carretera Lake .

( ) – Five nights with a private driver-guide along the ( ) in the rural region of in northern . For clients seeking remote, untouched wilderness and opportunities for world-class river rafting and kayaking, this vacation can only be booked for November through May (Chile’s summer) and includes rustic accommodations and a private guided boat tour in the complex on the bright turquoise . Costa Rica Family Adventure (self-drive or with transfers) – 10 days in San Jose , Tortuguero , Arenal and Manuel Antonio . Includes Tortuguero Canals tour, morning rainforest hike with a naturalist guide (Tortuguero), hanging bridges/rainforest canopy tour, nighttime bat tour, guided whitewater rafting adventure designed for families, wildlife boat tour of the mangroves on remote Isla Damas , walking tour of Manuel Antonio National Park.

(self-drive or with transfers) – 10 days in , , and . Includes Tortuguero Canals tour, morning rainforest hike with a naturalist guide (Tortuguero), hanging bridges/rainforest canopy tour, nighttime bat tour, guided whitewater rafting adventure designed for families, wildlife boat tour of the mangroves on remote , walking tour of Manuel Antonio National Park. Dubai Desert Escape – Six days in Dubai and client’s choice of two desert resorts. Private guides and transfers throughout. Includes private tour of the ultra-modern city sights and traditional spice and gold markets. At both desert resorts, clients can select from a variety of excursions and activities, such as falconry, guided nature walks, archery, and camel trekking.

– Six days in Dubai and client’s choice of two desert resorts. Private guides and transfers throughout. Includes private tour of the ultra-modern city sights and traditional spice and gold markets. At both desert resorts, clients can select from a variety of excursions and activities, such as falconry, guided nature walks, archery, and camel trekking. Best of Egypt – Nine days in Cairo and onboard a four-night Nile cruise between Luxor and Aswan. Includes: A private, full day tour of the pyramids, sphinx, Memphis and Saqqara with lunch; private full day Egyptian Museum and Old Cairo city tour with lunch; all meals and complimentary wine, beer, soft drinks on the ship; guided shore excursions during the cruise; private arrival and departure transfers.

For additional information, visit book.avantidestinations.com.

Related Stories

Tauck Resuming Operations In Europe and Africa This Summer

Different Strokes: Touring Castles or Exploring Faith in Europe

Pleasant Holidays: Secondary European Cities Enticing Travelers

Blacks in Travel & Tourism Debuts Cultural Heritage Road Trip