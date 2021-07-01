Travelport, Emirates Reach Agreements on Un-Surcharged Content

Travel retail company Travelport and Emirates on Thursday announced they have reached a commercial agreement that will allow Travelport-connected travel agencies to avoid the airline’s surcharge on bookings via Global Distribution Systems (GDS) that will be introduced from July 1, 2021. Furthermore, the companies announced a new long-term agreement to enable the distribution of Emirates NDC content via Travelport’s platform, Travelport+, and an extension to its longstanding IT agreement.

As of July 1, Travelport’s global network of travel agency partners will automatically be upgraded to a dedicated channel that provides access to un-surcharged content. These agencies will also continue to benefit from a graphically rich experience when searching for and booking Emirates-branded fares, as well as greater access to its ancillary offers, thanks to a long-term extension of the airline’s existing agreement to use Travelport’s “Rich Content and Branding” merchandising tool.

As part of the deal, Travelport-connected agencies will be able to gain simplified access to Emirates’ NDC content and services via Travelport Smartpoint and the company’s enhanced RESTful/JSON APIs once the agencies sign new NDC-specific agreements with both companies. Travelport and Emirates continue to progress the NDC technical solution for travel retailers worldwide and are now in the process of developing enhanced features and functionality that will, when complete, be gradually rolled out.

Travelport will also continue to provide Emirates with its pricing, shopping and ticket rebooking technology as part of the agreement, to support the airline in the delivery of advanced shopping and rebooking options within its own internal sales channels, including its NDC channel and www.emirates.com.

For additional information, visit www.travelport.com.

Related Stories

Bedsonline Upgrades Market Intelligence Platform, Admin Fee Tool

Travelport Launches Free Airline Health & Safety Tracker

Ensemble Travel Group Launches New Integrated Booking Platform

Emirates to Showcase its Premium Economy Seats at ATM