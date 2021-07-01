Alaska Airlines Launches New Codeshare Agreement with Qatar Airways

Expanding its global reach with oneworld partners, Alaska Airlines has announced the launch of a codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways, a fellow member of the alliance, further strengthening the partnership between the two airlines.

Beginning July 1, the agreement allows passengers on Qatar Airways to book travel and connect to more than 150 routes throughout Alaska's network. On the West Coast, Qatar Airways has nonstop service connecting its main hub in Doha to three of Alaska's primary gateway cities—Los Angeles with twice daily flights, and daily flights at San Francisco and Seattle—allowing for seamless connectivity.

Alaska launched its partnership with Qatar Airways on December 15, 2020, with the ability for Mileage Plan members to earn miles on Qatar Airways flights. On March 31, 2021, Alaska officially joined oneworld and expanded its partnership with Qatar Airways to provide elite benefits reciprocally, including preferred seat selection; priority check-in, security and boarding; lounge access and extra baggage allowance. Qatar Airways has been a member of oneworld since 2013.

In the coming months, Alaska's guests will be able to book travel on Qatar Airways flights between the U.S. and Qatar and beyond to their favorite destinations in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.

Note: With more people flying again, Alaska's "Next-Level Care" program implements more than 100 ways to maintain the highest standard of safety—from clean planes to clean air in the cabin (with hospital-grade air filtration systems). For everyone's safety on board, Alaska continues to enforce the federally mandated mask policy, even for those who are fully vaccinated.

Alaska is the newest member of the oneworld global alliance. With oneworld and Alaska's additional airline partners, guests can fly to as many as 1,000 destinations around the world. Flyers can also earn and redeem miles with the Mileage Plan program to fly on more than 20 oneworld and airline partners.

