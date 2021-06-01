LATAM Group Details Plans to be Carbon Neutral by 2050

Achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, zero waste to landfill by 2027 and protecting ecosystems in South America, are some of the commitments that are part of the “LATAM Group Sustainability Strategy,” launched recently.

One of the most important announcements was the first stage of a collaboration with The Nature Conservancy (TNC), to plan conservation and reforestation actions in ecosystems in the region. TNC is a global environmental organization that works based on science, creating solutions for the most urgent challenges of our planet, so that nature and people may prosper together.

A Strategy for the Next 30 Years

The sustainability strategy for the next 30 years includes four pillars of work: Environmental management, climate change, circular economy and shared value. The lines of action were designed collaboratively with experts and environmental organizations from across the region.

Regarding the climate change pillar, the group announced that it will work to reduce its emissions through the incorporation of sustainable fuels and new aviation technologies that are expected to be available beginning 2035. “

Through the development of a portfolio of conservation projects and other initiatives, LATAM Group will contribute to offset 50 percent of its domestic emissions by 2030, establishing a path to be carbon neutral by 2050. It will intervene in iconic ecosystems of South America, such as the Amazon, the Chaco, the Llanos of Orinoco, the Atlantic Forest and El Cerrado, among others. Additionally, LATAM Group will promote a program that will allow passengers, corporate and cargo customers the option of offsetting the carbon dioxide emissions associated with their trips. In parallel, the group will offset the same amount of CO 2 emissions as customers under the 1+1 program.

In the circular economy pillar, LATAM Group is committed to promoting a culture of elimination, reduction, reuse and recycling throughout the operation, in order to reach 2027 as a group that generates zero waste to landfill. To do this, single-use plastics will be eliminated before 2023 and the on-board recycling program will be expanded on all domestic routes of the LATAM Group, and all LATAM lounges will be made 100 percent sustainable. Similarly, the group will implement a uniform recycling program in all countries and a plan to replace materials on board with compostable, recyclable or certified items.

As part of the shared value pillar, the group will expand its capacity to transport cargo and people for health programs, natural disasters and environmental care. Note: Since the beginning of the pandemic, thanks to the Solidarity Plane program, there has been the transportation of more than 29.4 million vaccines free of charge in its subsidiaries, more than 1,400 health professionals, over 490 tons of medical supplies and more than 1,500 organs and tissues in South America. At the same time, the program has confirmed 10 transports of stem cells for patients with blood cancer.

Lastly, in the case of environmental management, LATAM Group will implement a transparent and auditable system that will allow it to take into account environmental variables in all the group's processes, which will have environmental certification (IEnvA) throughout its operation, a reference in the industry, and that is granted by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

