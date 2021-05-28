DFW International Airport Opens COVID Testing Facility

Collinson, an expert in global medical and travel experience services, will be providing COVID-19 airport testing services at Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport. The new Collinson testing facilities will offer pre-departure testing to international and domestic travelers, as well as to DFW Airport’s staff and airline crews.

The new facilities come as the United States government looks to find safe ways for travelers to continue making essential journeys in, out and around the U.S., while stopping the spread of the coronavirus. Testing has proven a necessary scientific tool in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, which is why travel testing is a requirement for anyone coming into the U.S., Collinson says. Further, many international destinations also currently require pre-departure testing.

Located both pre-security (D22) and post-security (D7), the facilities are open to anyone flying in or out of the U.S., as well as domestic travelers and all DFW Airport staff and airline crew members. Travelers will have access to all federally approved tests for pre-departure and arrival, including Pre-Departure Standard RT-PCR Test, Pre-Departure Express RT-PCR Test, Pre-Departure Antigen Test, Pre-Departure Antibody Test and Rapid RT-LAMP.

“As more and more travelers return to airports, we know how important quick and reliable testing will be for many of our customers,” said Ken Buchanan, executive vice president of the revenue management and customer experience at DFW Airport, in a written statement. “We want to make passenger journeys as seamless and convenient as possible, and that includes how easily they can take and get the results of their tests.”

The current facilities opened May 24, 2021, with a third facility opening at gate D40 in June 2021. Tests can be booked from as little as one hour in advance via www.collinsongroup.com or on-site for walk-ups.

