Alaska Airlines Adds Two New Routes From Southern California

Alaska Airlines announced today two new routes from its key hubs in Southern California that will begin flying this spring. The airline will launch daily, nonstop service between Los Angeles International Airport and Austin–Bergstrom International Airport on March 18, with an increase to three daily departures on May 20. Daily, nonstop service between San Diego International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York starts on April 4.

Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines vice president of network and alliance, said in a press statement that "Southern California is an integral part of Alaska's network and continues to offer valuable opportunities for selective expansion.”

The new routes include:

Start Date City Pair Frequency Aircraft March 18, 2021 Los Angeles – Austin Daily E175 May 20, 2021 Los Angeles – Austin Three times daily E175 April 4, 2021 San Diego – New York Daily 737

In 2020, Alaska added 12 new routes from Los Angeles. With the new flight to Austin, the airline will fly to more than 40 nonstop destinations from L.A. this spring. Alaska already has nonstop flights to the Texas capital city from five other West Coast cities: Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Jose and San Diego. The new nonstop service between San Diego and JFK is part of Alaska's growth to the Northeast from its West Coast hubs. This spring, the airline will also have nonstop service between San Diego and both Newark and Boston.

In addition, the airline will join the airline alliance oneworld on March 31, 2020.

Good to know: Alaska has implemented more than 100 measures to enhance the safety of its employees and guests, part of the airline's “Next-Level Care,” with enhanced cleanings, mandatory masks for everyone, touch-free technology, and sophisticated air filtration systems. Onboard HEPA filters remove 99.9 percent of particulate contaminants and viruses from the air, which means there's a full exchange of air every two to three minutes.

Tickets for all flights are now available for purchase at www.alaskaair.com.

