Emirates Debuts Premium Economy Cabin, Launches Global Sale

Last week, Emirates unveiled its new Premium Economy Cabin as part of its ongoing dedication “to innovation and commitment to offering customers the best possible flight experience.” The newest A380 also includes enhancements across all cabins, including updated design touches, a slightly larger First Class, improved leather covers and wood finishing in Business class, updated ergonomically designed Economy Gamechanger seats and the latest generation of Emirates’ in-flight entertainment system, offering improved image quality.

Tip: Ringing in the new year, Emirates has launched a global sale on bookings made between January 4 to 18, 2021 for travel through May 30, 2021.

Emirates is also celebrating 2021 with the return of “My Emirates Pass,” an exclusive offer that turns the Emirates boarding pass into a membership card, giving customers deals and discounts in over 450 restaurants, leisure destinations and retail outlets across the United Arab Emirates.

Here’s what you need to know:

New Premium Economy: In the new Premium Economy Cabin, there are 56 seats with up to 40 inches of pitch and an eight-inch recline in a 2-4-2 configuration. The leather headrests offer six-way adjustment and there are also adjustable calf and leg rests. Seats also have plenty of storage and in-arm dining and cocktail tables. As for in-flight entertainment, seatbacks have 13.3-inch, full-HD touchscreens and access to over 4,500 channels.

See more in the video below:

Loyalty Program Offer: Emirates Skywards, the loyalty program of Emirates and flydubai, is also making sure members get the best out of their travels with special Cash+Miles rates. Bookings made from January 3 to 20, 2021 for travel between January 3, 2021 and June 15, 2021 can enjoy a special conversion offer where 2,000 Skywards Miles is equivalent to $20 for Economy Class flights, and 2,000 Skywards Miles is equivalent to $40 for First and Business Class flights. With no minimum number of Miles needed to spend, Skywards members can pay for part of their ticket’s cost with as little as one Mile.

My Emirates Pass: The offer that turns the Emirates boarding pass into a membership card is back and has been extended this year giving customers even more chances to explore U.A.E. for less. Emirates’ customers flying to and through Dubai from January 1 to September 30, 2021 can take advantage of the exclusive offers by presenting their Emirates boarding pass and a valid form of identification at any of the participating outlets. The offer includes discounts in over 300 restaurants across the country and in over 35 spas in world-class hotels. It also unlocks offers at many tourist attractions including Atlantis Aquaventure and At the Top Burj Khalifa.

Flexibility and Assurance: Emirates' booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before June 30, 2021, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans. Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for two years.

Travel With Greater Confidence: All Emirates customers can travel with greater confidence and peace of mind with the airline industry’s first multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover. This cover has been arranged by Emirates for all Emirates tickets purchased on or from December 1, 2020 (up to the end date of the program, as specified on emirates.com), at no additional charge to customers. In addition to COVID-19 medical cover, this cover through Emirates also has provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories, similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products. Some limitations and exclusions apply.

Health and Safety: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes to all customers.

