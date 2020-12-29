American Airlines Now Offering At-Home Testing, Health App for Chile Travel

American Airlines and the government of Chile have partnered to offer customers access to VeriFLY, a new mobile app designed to help travelers understand coronavirus (COVID-19) documentation requirements and enable them to securely store and display their test results digitally. In addition, the airline, it says, is the first to provide customers traveling to South America with an at-home testing option through LetsGetChecked.

Since American announced its preflight COVID-19 testing program in October, the airline has continued to expand customer access to its at-home testing partner, LetsGetChecked, now available for all of the carrier’s flights to Belize, Grenada, St. Lucia and the Hawaiian Islands. American is expanding its partnership with LetsGetChecked to give more customers traveling to Chile access to preflight COVID-19 testing on flights; testing must be complete within 72 hours of departure.

In addition, American recently announced a partnership with a new mobile wellness wallet solution, VeriFLY, from the identity assurance company Daon. The app is designed to help travelers understand COVID-19 requirements for their destination and streamline airport check-in through digital verification to ensure customers have completed those requirements.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Now, customers traveling between Miami International Airport and Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport in Santiago will have the opportunity to test the solution at no cost by creating a secure profile and confirming details for their trip. The app can be utilized on both ends of the travel journey for seamless verification. The app was initially available for customers traveling to Jamaica.

Related Stories

Chile to Reopen Borders November 23 With Strict Protocols

U.S.V.I. Partners With American on Preflight Testing Program

Marriott International Hotels Begin Reopening in Latin America

Six Senses Botanique to Open in Brazil in February 2021