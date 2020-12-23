These Marriott International Hotels Have Reopened in Latin America

Marriott International properties across the Latin America have begun reopening in late fall into this winter. Here’s a roundup:

JW Marriott El Convento Cusco

Lovers of history can now experience the newly renovated JW Marriott El Convento Cusco. The hotel is housed in a restored 16th-century convent in the heart of the city, where visitors can witness the history of the region through its archaeological remains from the pre-Inca era, spanning to the contemporary periods. In addition to the 146-room renovation, the property has revamped the menu of its main restaurant, Qespi. Qespi, run by chef Jonathan Campos.

Palacio del Inka, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Cusco

Another one of Marriott International’s properties in Cusco, Peru, Palacio del Inka, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Cusco, has reopened its doors to both domestic and foreign travelers. New offerings include restaurants, such as the Inti Raymi, an open-air patio dining experience. History runs through the property, from the exposed walls to the guided museum tour that takes guests through unique archaeological pieces and collectibles. The reopening date for Palacio del Inka’s sister property, Tambo Del Inka, has yet to be announced.

Hotel Punta Islita, Autograph Collection

Six months after closing its doors, Hotel Punta Islita, Autograph Collection has reopened to guests in Costa Rica. During the closure, the property underwent an extensive refurbishment. The property rebranded the ambiance of the hotel to reflect the surrounding natural and cultural elements. Most notable are the new menus being offered at the two restaurants on property. Both restaurants have implemented sustainable gastronomy, meaning that the ingredients to make the signature dishes at each restaurant will be purchased less than one kilometer from the property in order to create synergy between the property, local producers and the community.

W Costa Rica - Reserva Conchal

W Costa Rica - Reserva Conchal reopened its doors to guestsin November. Although Costa Rica’s borders are now open to all U.S. tourists, the property is also focused on local travelers and helping them experience the innovative design and culture of the Guanacaste region. The property has launched the “W Escape” and “Work From Anywhere” packages that invite remote workers to work from paradise. Additionally, W Costa Rica - Reserva Conchal has the “All-In Experience,” which gives guests the option of an all-inclusive experience.

Aloft San Jose Hotel Costa Rica

The modern-designed property Aloft San Jose Hotel Costa Rica reopened its doors to those looking to explore the Central Valley of Costa Rica. Aloft San Jose has grab-and-go food options and the “Animals Are Fun” policy, allowing for guests to have a socially distanced escape with their animal companion. With outdoor amenities like the Backyard Lounge & Restaurant and outdoor pool area, guests of Aloft San Jose can bask in the Central Valley sun all day.

JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort & Spa

The luxurious and pet-friendly JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort & Spa also reopened its doors in November. This property is touted as a “foodie’s paradise” as JW Marriott Guanacaste has four restaurants, two bars, and an onsite ice cream parlor.

