Six Senses Botanique to Open in Brazil in February 2021

Six Senses is set to open its first hotel in the Americas in February 2021. Located in Brazil, 4,000 feet above sea level on 700 acres of mid-tropical Atlantic forests in the Mantiqueira Mountains, Six Senses Botanique is two-and-a-half hours from São Paulo and three-and-a-half hours from Rio de Janeiro.

Formerly known as Botanique Hotel & Spa, the hotel was born out of Fernanda Ralston Semler’s vision and was constructed in 2012 by regional architects and designers using indigenous materials, such as jacaranda wood, natural stone and chocolate slate. When the property adopts the Six Senses brand in early 2021, it will offer seven suites in the main hotel, ranging from 645 to 970 square feet, and 13 private villas, from 1,184 to 3,230 square feet, dotted in the hills around it. A further 14 villas are planned and will be constructed off-site in a modular manner using local materials.

There will also be 37 branded residences, also constructed using an eco-friendly modular approach, available for purchase off-plan, with the first phase already underway. Owners will have access to all the hotel’s facilities, amenities and services and the opportunity to place their homes into the rental program managed by Six Senses.

