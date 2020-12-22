Six Senses Botanique to Open in Brazil in February 2021

Six Senses is set to open its first hotel in the Americas in February 2021. Located in Brazil, 4,000 feet above sea level on 700 acres of mid-tropical Atlantic forests in the Mantiqueira Mountains, Six Senses Botanique is two-and-a-half hours from São Paulo and three-and-a-half hours from Rio de Janeiro.
Formerly known as Botanique Hotel & Spa, the hotel was born out of Fernanda Ralston Semler’s vision and was constructed in 2012 by regional architects and designers using indigenous materials, such as jacaranda wood, natural stone and chocolate slate. When the property adopts the Six Senses brand in early 2021, it will offer seven suites in the main hotel, ranging from 645 to 970 square feet, and 13 private villas, from 1,184 to 3,230 square feet, dotted in the hills around it. A further 14 villas are planned and will be constructed off-site in a modular manner using local materials.
There will also be 37 branded residences, also constructed using an eco-friendly modular approach, available for purchase off-plan, with the first phase already underway. Owners will have access to all the hotel’s facilities, amenities and services and the opportunity to place their homes into the rental program managed by Six Senses.
Activities and Experiences
The dining room is in the main building and located on the ridge to offer the best views. It is warmed by suspended fireplaces and is also home to a signature bar, which will serve a range of “living drinks” (think: homemade probiotics and tonics made from local ingredients), alongside a traditional beverage menu. Outside, a main pool, Grow With Six Senses kids’ club activities and Earth Lab are also planned for Six Senses Botanique in 2021. In addition to fitness programming—including capoeira, the Afro-Brazilian martial art—there are hiking and horse-riding trails for exploring the native forest and observing the exuberance and beauty all around.
Six Senses signature venues, such as the Experience Centre, Alchemy Bar and “out-of-the-ordinary” dining spots, will also be added next year.
Six Senses Spa
Nowhere is the local influence more evident than in the spa, which currently has eight treatment rooms, relaxation suites, floatation pool, CO2 bath and a tropical rain humid sauna for a host of water-based therapies. New treatment rooms, relaxation and wellness areas, as well as a fitness center will be added next year.
In addition to treatments that incorporate Brazilian botanicals, the spa will offer holistic wellness programming, integrating programs such as yoga, detox and anti-aging. Guests can also allow time to reset with a wellness takeover through a choice of Wellness Days including: Boost Your Immunity to build a strong body; Mind Your Brain to improve mental clarity; and Love Your Heart to achieve deeper self-connection and harmony.
