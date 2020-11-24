Insight Vacations Launches New Guided Tours in the Americas

Insight Vacations has launched its new 2021-22 Americas collection, including Alaska, Western, Southern and East Coast U.S., Canada and, for the first time, Latin America. The tour operator is now offering five trips in the United States, which are available throughout the year: “Best of California,” “Enchanting Canyonlands,” “Great Western American Adventure,” "Desert Escapes of California & Arizona” and “New England’s Fall Foliage.”

When clients start making their travel plans again, Insight will offer The Travel Corporation’s new well-being protocols and hygiene standards. Smaller groups and more personal space on the customized luxury motor coaches enables guests to travel with a sociable group and still maintain their physical distance. Further, the brand is offering a “flexibility promise,” which means guests are free to change their travel plans up to 30 days before the departure of their journey.

Deal: In celebration of the Americas launch, clients who book and pay in full by December 17, 2020 will be able to save 10 percent. Guests who have traveled with Insight Vacations and TTC’s sister brands can benefit from a further 5 percent savings.

The following are new premium journeys:

Peru with Machu Picchu & the Nazca Lines

This 10-day adventure explores Peru’s Incan history, regional cuisine and 12 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the geoglyphs of the Nazca Lines and the culinary capital of Lima. Guests have the opportunity to visit and support a local traditional Quechua woman weaver in the Sacred Valley and learn about the cultural significance of this 10,000-year-old Andean textile tradition. They will also join a Pachamama ceremony honoring Mother Earth, followed by a lunch feast featuring an Andean cooking technique, where locally grown produce is baked in a hole using hot stones and covered with damp grasses and soil. After embarking on a 360° IncaRail train ride, guests will enjoy an Insight Experience guided visit to Machu Picchu. Local experts will take clients through the ancient citadel and highlight the archaeological significance. Onward to Cusco, clients will enjoy a stargazing Insight Experience at the Planetarium for a private, after-hours tour.

Best of Chile from Atacama to Patagonia

On this 11-day itinerary, clients will discover Santiago’s vibrant culture, the wilderness of the Atacama Desert and landscapes of Patagonia and the glaciers of the south. In the Casablanca Valley, they will enjoy an Insight Authentic Dining Experience with a visit to the Kingston Family Vineyard for a private tasting. During an exclusive Insight Experience in Chile’s Patagonia region, guests will join a Patagonian Ranch Cultural Experience and learn about the baqueano (cowboy) way of life. The ranch is located in Torres del Paine National Park, where clients will be shown how to properly saddle a horse and how to ride.

Argentina, Uruguay & Brazil Discovery

This 11-day journey explores three of South America’s top destinations, from Iguassu Falls, to Copacabana beach to Tijuca National Forest. Guests can photograph the views of Iguassu’s 14 falls, before heading out with a local expert to explore the Argentinian side of the park. They will later enjoy an Insight Authentic Dining Experience at The Argentine Experience restaurant, which serves traditional Latin cuisine. In Rio de Janiero, clients will join an Insight Experience with local botanist, Roberto Ramos, for an exclusive guided visit to Rio’s Botanical Garden with more than 7,000 tropical species, including a rare collection of orchids, exotic plants and ancient trees.

Country Roads of the Deep South

On this 12-day road trip, guests will be fully immersed in the world of jazz, blues, country music, and honky-tonks in the Southern U.S. They will follow in the footsteps of music legends Dolly Parton, B.B. King, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash, where the journey begins in Nashville. Clients will enjoy an authentic Insight Experience with a behind-the-scenes visit to a local recording studio. This experience introduces them to a performing artist, musicians and the techniques behind a song’s development. They will also have an opportunity to meet a rising musical star from the American television show, “The Voice.” In Memphis, guests will have access to a local expert who will accompany them on a private, after-hours tour of Graceland and the archives. They will celebrate the end of their journey in New Orleans with its French roots and indulge in some Cajun and Creole cuisine.

Visit www.insightvacations.com.

This story originally appeared on www.luxurytraveladvisor.com.

