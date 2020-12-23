Abu Dhabi to Reopen to Travelers on December 24

Following an announcement by the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee, effective December 24, 2020, entry restrictions into Abu Dhabi will be relaxed. International tourists, residents and travelers from selected destinations, flying with Etihad Airways, will be allowed to enter the emirate without the need to self-isolate for 14 days.

The list of countries eligible for entry without quarantine, referred to as “green” countries, will be reviewed by the Department of Health on a two-week rolling basis. Travelers from these countries will need to self-isolate until they receive a negative PCR test result. Those entering the emirate from countries not on the “green” list will be subject to a reduced quarantine period of 10 days.

Here’s what to expect: On arrival into Abu Dhabi International Airport, all passengers will undergo thermal screening and COVID-19 PCR testing. This applies to all arrivals, excluding children under 12. Once passengers arriving from “green” countries receive their negative test results, they will be allowed to enjoy Abu Dhabi without the need to quarantine or wear a medical wristband. Guests staying more than six days must conduct another PCR test on Day Six and then again on Day 12 for longer stays. Tests start from AED 85 (approximately $23). Guests traveling from other destinations will be required to follow quarantine guidelines, which have been reduced to a period of 10 days.

U.A.E. residents who have participated in the vaccination trials or National Vaccination Program are also exempt from quarantine in Abu Dhabi.

Flying to, from and via Abu Dhabi is supported by the airline’s fully redesigned Etihad Wellness sanitization and safety program. This includes specially trained Wellness Ambassadors, who have been introduced by the airline to provide essential travel health information and care on the ground and on every flight, so guests can fly with greater ease and confidence.

In addition, all passengers traveling with Etihad receive complimentary COVID-19 insurance. Etihad requires 100 percent of its passengers to show a negative PCR test before departure, and on arrival in Abu Dhabi, offering travelers an extra level of reassurance as they visit the emirate.

More information is available at www.etihad.com.

