Emirates Launches New NDC-Powered Gateway for Trade Partners

Emirates has launched a suite of connectivity options for its trade partners around the world to easily and directly access the airline’s rich content and other services. Developed using IATA’s New Distribution Capability (NDC) standards, the Emirates Gateway is available via the recently launched Emirates Partners Portal.

“The Emirates Gateway suite of connection options has been built on new technology and is designed to address the limitations of current legacy distribution systems,” Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ chief commercial officer said in a press announcement. “Our aim was to create a platform that empowers us to rapidly develop and deploy new products and services, thereby giving us and our trade partners the ability to offer even more value-added and differentiated services. It also prepares the way for Emirates to offer custom content and dynamic pricing that better responds to our changing marketplace.”

Offering improved access to Emirates’ products and services with an intuitive and easy to ease interface, the Emirates Gateway offers the airline’s trade partners the ability to enhance travelers’ journeys with customized products and services. Trade partners can connect to the Emirates Gateway via three flexible access solutions:

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Emirates Booking Portal : A user-friendly web booking portal available in 12 languages, connected directly to Emirates’ reservation systems that simplifies the booking, ticketing and post-ticketing servicing of Emirates orders.

: A user-friendly web booking portal available in 12 languages, connected directly to Emirates’ reservation systems that simplifies the booking, ticketing and post-ticketing servicing of Emirates orders. Emirates Gateway Direct : Which provides access to Emirates content through IATA NDC APIs, allowing trade partners to build applications that meet their needs with expert support from Emirates’ IT teams.

: Which provides access to Emirates content through IATA NDC APIs, allowing trade partners to build applications that meet their needs with expert support from Emirates’ IT teams. Emirates Gateway Sync: A facilitated link into the Emirates reservation system provided by industry-leading, IATA registered, Emirates certified technology partners.

Travel trade agents can find more information on the Emirates Gateway, via the Emirates Partners Portal, or contact the Emirates sales representative in their market.

Related Stories

Singapore Airlines to Update KrisConnect for Trade Partners

United Airlines to Make COVID-19 Tests Available to Customers

JetBlue Adds Two Dozen New Routes for November and December

Etihad Debuts Global COVID-19 Insurance for All Guests