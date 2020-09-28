Singapore Airlines to Update KrisConnect Program for Trade Partners

As part of Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) efforts to deliver an enriched experience to customers, a wider range of fares and personalized content will be provided to its travel trade partners in the United States starting March 2021. This comes via an expansion of SIA’s KrisConnect Program to the U.S. market, which leverages new distribution technology to make available improved content and functionality through partner platforms. In launching KrisConnect in 2018, SIA was one of the first airlines in Asia-Pacific to take advantage of this new technology.

Travel agencies that participate in the KrisConnect Program will benefit from improved speed-to-market, access to the widest range of fare products, including personalized content, and the ability to offer customized products to their customers, such as bundled packages and negotiated fare deals. This in turn elevates the booking experience for customers through increased levels of personalization and recognition of KrisFlyer status.

The KrisConnect Program leverages Application Program Interface (API) technology, including the industry-developed New Distribution Capability (NDC) standards.

Through the KrisConnect Program, travel agencies and other external partners can take advantage of multiple ways to access the new content and functionality. SIA will make content available through traditional Global Distribution System partners, such as Amadeus, Sabre and Travelport, as well as new technology partners, such as Aaron Group, ATRIIS, HitchHiker, PKFARE, Travel Boutique Online, Travelfusion, TravelNDC and Verteil Technologies.

In addition, SIA’s travel advisor portal, AGENT 360, will be enhanced to allow advisors direct access to content via the KrisConnect Program.

More information on the KrisConnect Program can be found at agent360.singaporeair.com.

