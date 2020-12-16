Alaska Airlines Adds More “Sun and Fun” Destinations From Anchorage

by Matt Turner
(Alaska Airlines)

Come summer 2021, Alaska Airlines will fly eight nonstops from Anchorage to the following destinations in the “Lower 48:” Chicago O'Hare, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Phoenix and Portland. Four of the cities on the West Coast are also Alaska hubs, which will allow for improved connectivity for guests traveling to other locations.

The newly announced routes will connect Anchorage to more places that offer warm sunshine and “big city vibes.” New service to Las Vegas, Denver and San Francisco begins in summer; the Las Vegas flight will be offered year-round with seasonal flights to Denver and San Francisco. The current seasonal flight between Anchorage and Phoenix will now fly year-round.

The Anchorage-San Francisco flight—first announced in August 2019—was scheduled to start in April 2020, but it was delayed due to the pandemic.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER

Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals!

Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter.

According to Marilyn Romano, Alaska Airlines' regional vice president, demand for leisure travel in 2021 is beginning to return, hence the decision to add these destinations.

Start Date

End Date

City Pair

Frequency

Aircraft

 May 20, 2021

Year-round

Anchorage – Las Vegas

Thursday to Sunday

737

June 17, 2021

Aug. 16, 2021

Anchorage - Denver

Daily

737

June 17, 2021

Aug. 16, 2021

Anchorage – San Francisco

Daily

737

Year-round

Year-round

Anchorage – Phoenix

Daily

737

In addition to Alaska's continuing commitment to service at Anchorage, the airline partners with non-profit organizations throughout the state focused on helping those impacted by the pandemic. Alaska Airlines and Alaska Air Cargo are currently supporting residents across the state by transporting COVID-19 vaccines, including to some of the most remote communities in the U.S.

Tickets for the new routes are now on sale at www.alaskaair.com.

Related Stories

Key West Airport Enlists High-Tech Robot to Sanitize/Disinfect

Delta Eliminates International Change Fees

Volaris to Launch Merida-Oakland Route in January 2021

Emotional Support Animals No Longer Accepted as Service Animals

Read more on:
Air Travel Airline Information Alaska Anchorage Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Alaska Airlines Portland International Airport Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Chicago O’Hare Denver International Airport McCarran International Airport Los Angeles International Airport San Francisco Airport Seattle Tacoma International Airport Marilyn Romano

Suggested Articles:

United Airlines plane
Transportation

United, CDC Partner on Contact Tracing Initiative for Flights

The program is designed to collect detailed, real-time information that will better support CDC efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Learn more.

by Matt Turner
Wyndham App
Hotels

Wyndham Adds Mobile Check-in to 6,000 Hotels in North America

Wyndham says it becomes first major hotel company to offer mobile check-in and checkout at scale across economy and midscale segments. Read more here.

by Matt Turner
Man signing law
Your Business

ASTA: Relief Package Provides Bridge Funding, But Needs Remain

ASTA says it supports the Bipartisan COVID-19 Emergency Relief Act of 2020 but notes it will only serve as "bridge funding" and more relief is needed.

by Matt Turner