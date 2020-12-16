Alaska Airlines Adds More “Sun and Fun” Destinations From Anchorage

Come summer 2021, Alaska Airlines will fly eight nonstops from Anchorage to the following destinations in the “Lower 48:” Chicago O'Hare, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Phoenix and Portland. Four of the cities on the West Coast are also Alaska hubs, which will allow for improved connectivity for guests traveling to other locations.

The newly announced routes will connect Anchorage to more places that offer warm sunshine and “big city vibes.” New service to Las Vegas, Denver and San Francisco begins in summer; the Las Vegas flight will be offered year-round with seasonal flights to Denver and San Francisco. The current seasonal flight between Anchorage and Phoenix will now fly year-round.

The Anchorage-San Francisco flight—first announced in August 2019—was scheduled to start in April 2020, but it was delayed due to the pandemic.

According to Marilyn Romano, Alaska Airlines' regional vice president, demand for leisure travel in 2021 is beginning to return, hence the decision to add these destinations.

Start Date End Date City Pair Frequency Aircraft May 20, 2021 Year-round Anchorage – Las Vegas Thursday to Sunday 737 June 17, 2021 Aug. 16, 2021 Anchorage - Denver Daily 737 June 17, 2021 Aug. 16, 2021 Anchorage – San Francisco Daily 737 Year-round Year-round Anchorage – Phoenix Daily 737

In addition to Alaska's continuing commitment to service at Anchorage, the airline partners with non-profit organizations throughout the state focused on helping those impacted by the pandemic. Alaska Airlines and Alaska Air Cargo are currently supporting residents across the state by transporting COVID-19 vaccines, including to some of the most remote communities in the U.S.

Tickets for the new routes are now on sale at www.alaskaair.com.

