Delta Eliminates International Change Fees

Delta is waiving change fees for all U.S. domestic and international tickets purchased through March 30, 2021. ​In addition, going beyond the waiver extension, the airline is permanently eliminating change fees for international travel originating from North America, effective immediately. The elimination of change fees includes flights operated by joint venture and codeshare partners; however, Basic Economy fares are excluded.

This follows Delta’s previous announcement of the elimination of change fees for travel within the U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands, excluding Basic Economy fares. Delta adds that it has been a consistent leader in putting customers and their needs at the center of the travel experience, including offering more flexibility by taking steps like:

Eliminating the $150 redeposit fee to cancel an award ticket and the $150 reissue fee to change an award ticket (excluding Basic Economy fares)

Eliminating the 72-hour requirement to change or cancel an award ticket

Allowing customers to use the remaining balance of their ticket toward future Delta travel

Extending travel credits through December 2022 for travel originally scheduled to depart after March 1, 2020 (if the ticket was purchased before April 17, 2020)

Customers can make changes to their travel via My Trips on delta.com and in the Fly Delta app.

FREE Virtual Event Pivoting Back to Travel: Phase 4 Are you prepared to guide your clients through the “new normal” of travel? Join us December 15, 2020 from 1pm-2:20pm EST for Pivoting Back to Travel: Phase 4. The upcoming installment of our FREE virtual series will feature presentations from the Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, and Seabourn on their most up-to-date travel procedures, health & safety protocols they’ve implemented to keep guests safe, activities that are open to visitors, what your clients need to know while on their trip and more! Visit www.pivotingbacktotravel to view the full agenda and register for your FREE pass.

Register Now

Recently, Delta announced a transatlantic COVID-19 testing program that will enable quarantine-free entry into Italy via Rome–Fiumicino International Airport and into the Netherlands via Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in partnership with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Good to know: Delta will continue blocking middle seats and limiting onboard capacity on all flights through March 30.

Related Stories

Volaris to Launch Merida-Oakland Route in January 2021

Emotional Support Animals No Longer Accepted as Service Animals

U.S.V.I. Partners With American on Preflight Testing Program

F.A.A. Clears Boeing 737 Max to Operate Again