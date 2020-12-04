Delta, KLM Partner on COVID-Tested Flights From Atlanta to Amsterdam

Trans-Atlantic partners Delta Air Lines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines are launching COVID-tested flights from Atlanta to Amsterdam, effective December 15. The airline partners have worked with the Dutch government, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to deliver a comprehensive COVID-19 testing program that will allow eligible customers to be exempt from quarantine on arrival after receiving a negative PCR test result on landing in the Netherlands.

The COVID-tested flights will operate four times per week from Atlanta to Amsterdam, with Delta and KLM operating two frequencies each. Only passengers with negative test results will be accepted on board. The flights will initially run for three weeks and, if successful, the airlines hope to extend the program to other markets.

Customers will be able to choose the COVID-tested flights when they purchase their tickets online or opt for one of the alternative Delta or KLM daily flights between Atlanta and Amsterdam that are not covered within the trial program.

Entry requirements for the Netherlands normally include 10 days of quarantine; however, by completing a negative PCR test five days before arrival in the Netherlands and self-isolating until departure, customers can choose to complete the quarantine ahead of their departing flight. No quarantine will be required upon arrival once the customer tests negative via a second PCR test at Schiphol airport.

This new protocol will be available to all citizens permitted to travel to the Netherlands for essential reasons, such as for certain specified work, health and education reasons. Customers who are transiting via Amsterdam to other countries will still be required to follow entry requirements and any mandatory quarantine in place at their final destination.

In all, o fly on Delta and KLM’s COVID-tested flights from Atlanta to Amsterdam, customers will need to:

Take a COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test five days before arrival in Amsterdam

Take a rapid antigen prior to boarding at the Atlanta airport

Take a PCR test directly upon arrival at Schiphol

Learn more about Delta’s COVID response at www.delta.com and for more on KLM’s COVID response, visit www.klm.nl.

