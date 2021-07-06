JetBlue Begins Service to Kalispell, Montana

Last week, JetBlue completed its first flight to Glacier Park International Airport (FCA), located in Kalispell, Montana, which serves as a gateway to the Glacier National Park.

Situated in the Flathead Valley, Kalispell offers a myriad of outdoor activities facilitated by the Rocky Mountains, numerous lakes, hiking and biking trails, and the rest of wide-open Big Sky country. JetBlue will operate flights between Glacier Park International and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) three times weekly with seasonal service through September 7.

“As we identify new markets in our network, we continue to see great interest and demand for destinations where travelers can experience the scenic outdoors and wide open spaces, especially our famed national parks,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue, in a press announcement.

The addition of JetBlue’s service to Kalispell will complement its existing Montana service at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN). The additional destination gives JetBlue customers another option when traveling to and from Big Sky country, with access now to southern and northern Montana. Adventure-seekers will have easy access to both Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park.

Beyond the direct service to New York, the launch will provide connections between Kalispell and dozens of destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue operates the new Kalispell service using its Airbus A320 aircraft offering the airline's award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach; free Fly-Fi broadband internet in the sky; complimentary name-brand snacks and soft drinks; free, live DIRECTV programming and 100-plus channels of SiriusXM radio at every seat.

