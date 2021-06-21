JetBlue Adds Direct Flights to Los Cabos From LAX, JFK

JetBlue late last week announced it has officially launched service at San José del Cabo’s Los Cabos International Airport. The roundtrip flights between the popular Mexican destination and Los Angeles International Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport operate daily.

Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue, said in a press statement that demand for travel is the strongest it’s been in more than a year. Rodrigo Esponda, managing director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board, added that “JetBlue’s new direct routes to Los Cabos are evidence of the destination’s resilience and loyalty from our American travelers, which make up for 80 percent of all international travelers.”

Located at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula where the Pacific meets the Sea of Cortez, Los Cabos is bookended by two cities, Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo—both major tourist destinations and among the most popular in Mexico. San José del Cabo welcomes visitors with its laid-back vibe, thriving arts scene and boutique shops, while Cabo San Lucas has a more bustling pace with many restaurants and bars. A growing list of championship golf courses, spas, sport fishing tournaments and a variety of activities, including scuba diving, snorkeling, kayaking, horseback riding and more, are available to travelers.

Serving Los Cabos from JetBlue’s New York and Los Angeles supports the airline’s long-term network strategy and grows its focus cities so JetBlue can better compete with legacy and ultra-low-cost carriers. With demand for travel returning, JetBlue-operated flying is expected to increase by 3 percent over 2019 in October and includes some 40 new routes set to launch in the coming months.

JetBlue is operating its Los Cabos routes using its Airbus A320 aircraft; guests can expect “the most legroom in coach;” free Fly-Fi; complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; and free, live DIRECTV programming at every seat.

