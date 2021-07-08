American Airlines Announces New Routes From Miami

American Airlines is growing its footprint in Miami with the addition of two international and six domestic routes, beginning this winter. The announcement further solidifies the airline’s position as the largest airline at the Miami International Airport (MIA), operating 341 peak daily flights this winter.

The carrier’s two new international routes launching this December will connect Miami to Chetumal, Mexico and San Andres Island, Colombia. Following the additions, the number of Mexican destinations being served by American goes up to 28—the most by any U.S. carrier, according to the airline—while the number of Colombian destinations being served by the airline now stands at seven.

As far as the domestic additions are concerned, the carrier will provide daily seasonal service between Miami and Salt Lake City; and seasonal Saturday service to Albany and Syracuse, NY; Burlington, VT; Madison, WI; and Tulsa, OK.

The sale of these new flights began July 5.

In addition to these new routes, current daily seasonal service to Oklahoma City becomes year-round. Daily seasonal service between MIA and Des Moines, IA and Milwaukee will operate between November 2 and April 4 and year-round Saturday service to Fayetteville, AR will begin November 6.

Earlier this summer, American launched new, three-times-weekly service from MIA to Tel Aviv, Israel, as well as new domestic service to Huntsville, AL; Little Rock, AR; Milwaukee; Portland, ME; and Rochester, NY. Service between MIA and Bangor, ME launched July 3.

Starting September 7, American will also be the first and only U.S. carrier to offer nonstop service to Paramaribo, Suriname. Flights will operate five times per week with a convenient schedule for customers traveling across the United States to connect through MIA.

As American continues welcoming customers back to the skies, the airline has reopened its Admirals Club lounges in MIA and other domestic locations. Customers interested in an Admirals Club membership or one-day pass can visit aa.com for more information. In September, American’s Flagship Lounge and Flagship First Dining at Miami International Airport will open for eligible customers to wine, dine and retreat during their journey.

Related Stories

Flying High: European Aviation Attractions Entice Visitors

Emirates Holidays Simplifies Dubai Arrivals and Departures

Munich Airport Expands Services in Response to Passenger Growth

JetBlue Begins Service to Kalispell, Montana