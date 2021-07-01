Munich Airport Expands Services in Response to Passenger Growth

Gradually returning to normalcy, Munich Airport is, on average, seeing 400 take-offs and landings with over 30,000 passengers every day. Those passengers can now take advantage of an extensive range of catering, shops and services; in total, more than 20 restaurants and bars, around 45 shops and six car rental offices have reopened across the two terminals, the Munich Airport Center (MAC) and the Visitors Park.

As traffic increases once again, Munich Airport is resuming its role as a popular destination for new and innovative retail and catering concepts. For example, the Hard Rock Cafe Munich Airport Rock Shop is opening its doors in the MAC (Level 3, in the passageway to Terminal 1), allowing rock music fans to stock up on collectibles and memorabilia. Since May, there has also been a new addition to the food and drink offering at the airport: dean&david, a Munich-based company that serves up salads, bowls, smoothies and more after security control in Terminal 2, Level 4.

Meanwhile, passengers in MyDutyFree in Terminal 2, Level 4, can now enjoy a hospitality area with a bar and stools, where they can find out about products and get advice in a relaxed atmosphere. A newly developed digital wheel of fortune offers passengers attractive prizes: Every passenger departing from Terminal 2 has a one-time chance to spin the wheel of fortune and win shopping vouchers or gifts.



To allow passengers to plan and make the best use of their time at the airport, Flight Connections & Transit shows the latest waiting times at security control and passport control in Terminals 1 and 2. Further, Munich Airport offers comprehensive information about traveling safely during the pandemic on its website.

A list of the shops and restaurants that are currently open to passengers can be found at www.munich-airport.com.

