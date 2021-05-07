Alaia Belize Opens as Marriott’s First Hotel in the Country

Marriott International has announced the opening of Alaia Belize, Autograph Collection. Spanning over 20 acres, the 155-unit hotel is the first in San Pedro Town to sit on more than 1,000 feet of beachfront access and is the first-ever Marriott property in the country.

The hotel has 155 guestrooms and suites, ranging from studios to three bedrooms. On the residential end, Alaia Belize has 71 studios and two- and three-bedroom condominiums, along with eight oceanfront villas. (Owners who don’t live full-time in Belize can opt their condominiums or villas into a rental program booked through Marriott International’s reservation system.)

Hotel guests and owners have access Belize’s first-ever suspended rooftop pool and lounge with 360-degree views. Alaia Belize, according to the press announcement, is also the only luxury resort in Belize with a dive shop that also allows guests to receive a PADI certification onsite. Other amenities and experiences include the K’in Spa & Wellness Center, a piano bar with a self-playing baby grand piano, a kids’ club, adventure concierge, swimming pools with live DJs, branded golf carts and bicycles, and a live art gallery with local weavers, woodworkers and pottery makers to create custom handicrafts for guests.

Alaia Belize has five dining concepts. Sea Salt serves fresh catches of the day, plus seafood and meat “with a Belizean twist.” The Vista Rooftop restaurant concept offers small plate offerings, such as sushi, poke bowls and conch for lunch, dinner and late nights. The Deck and Beach Bar restaurant is an open-air beachside spot serving local dishes, such as tacos, ceviche, burgers, fish sandwiches, wraps, salads, pizza and classic cocktails for lunch and dinner. Alaia Belize also has the Piano Bar, offering an upscale lounge setting for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night with small pastries, cocktail snacks and high-end wine and cocktails offerings from Alaia’s own mixologist. Lastly, there is The Terrace Bar for lunch and dinner with such items as burgers, sandwiches, salads, ceviche and more. Tip: this area of the hotel has live DJs and poolside cabanas.

For more information, visit www.alaiabelize.com.

