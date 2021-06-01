Guatemala’s Villa Bokéh Opens Outside of Antigua

A once sleepy, seven-room hacienda sitting among a six-acre garden, overlooking the volcano-laden landscape that surrounds the historic town of Antigua, Guatemala will be opening its doors again on June 10 as Villa Bokéh—the little sister to Lake Atitlan’s Casa Palopó.

Operated by Grupo Alta and designed by Paliare Studio, visitors will experience a blend of Guatemalan colonial design and modern details. All textile-related décor in the common areas and guestrooms—from the tapestries and the linens to accent wallpapers—is curated by textile expert, collector and independent retailer Violeta Gutierrez Caxaj.

The seven accommodations at Villa Bokéh, spaciously distributed throughout the first and second stories of the estate, offer private balconies, enclosed gardens with fire pits and volcano vistas. A private art collection provides the finishing touch to each room with oversized black and white portrait photography, sculptures and elegant paintings—all sourced locally.

An onsite restaurant will offer upscale cuisine with a “feels-like-home” twist. The kitchen will be led by of Grupo Alta executive chef Alvaro Perera. In between lunch and dinner, the restaurant will be open to guests with snacks and fresh juices. Throughout the property, guests will find a lagoon, hidden gardens and plazas that serve as picture-perfect spots to enjoy coffee brewed fresh from the Guatemalan highlands (or a craft cocktail) and a good book. There are also views of the Volcán de Agua.

A quaint city surrounded by volcanoes in southern Guatemala, Antigua is known for its Spanish colonial buildings, many of them restored following a 1773 earthquake that ended the city’s 200-year reign as Guatemala’s colonial capital. Notable architectural examples include the baroque La Merced church, an integral part of the city’s famous Semana Santa, a holy week with parades and rituals. Its streets are dotted with boutique hotels, including Grupo Alta’s Villa las Pilas, a three-bedroom Spanish-style home available for private bookings.

Good to know: Villa Bokeh will join Casa Palopó as the country’s second Relais & Châteaux property. The properties are separated by a three-and-a-half-hour drive or a 20-minute helicopter ride.

Visit www.villabokeh.com.

