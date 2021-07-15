Couples Resorts Unveils New Travel Agent Booking Portal

In a bid to make life easier for advisors booking their clients’ vacations, Couples Resorts has unveiled a new travel advisor booking engine tool that will streamline the entire process of booking and managing client reservations.

By signing up and reporting bookings, advisors earn rewards of $10 per reported room night after the booking is confirmed; however, as part of its debut promotion, the Jamaican resort group is offering a double bonus incentive of $20 per night for all FIT bookings made on the new portal between now and October 5. Additionally, for every seven confirmed room nights, travel advisors also earn a free room night for their own use.

Couples Resorts’ new travel advisor CRM tool, called TAConnect, also allows members to check and manage their rewards, as well as communicate with the resorts’ BDMs. Advisors can register to become a Preferred Travel Agent and participate in the Couples Resorts Rewards program via www.couples.com. It is open to U.S. and Canadian travel agencies and travel advisors.

“We are looking to expand our loyal travel agent community by enhancing the experience already offered to agents participating in our programs. These tools offer a safe, convenient and rewarding way to make and manage bookings for our resorts,” said Abraham Issa, president of sales and marketing at Couples Resorts in a press release. “We want to make it easy for agents to book their clients’ vacations and earn incentives for themselves. Our goal is to continue to improve all of our technologies and rewards for repeat guests and travel partners.”

