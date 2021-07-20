Costa Rica Beach Town Las Catalinas Undergoing Expansion

Dedicated to creating a way of life that is “healthy, sustainable, fulfilling and fun,” Las Catalinas, Costa Rica is undergoing an expansion and innovation. Many of the additions surround the new Market Plaza, which includes a “splash pad” fountain centerpiece (largely designed for play), a handful of new storefronts, a preschool and education center for kids, and the recent opening of an outdoor gym called CORE by ChakFitness that offers a Flinstones-esque strength building experience with all weights and machines made almost entirely of wood, as well as a full schedule of classes led by owner and longtime Miami trainer Chakiris Menafacio.

There is also a popular new restaurant and shop called Pots & Bowls Food Truck, offering a healthy twist with true farm-to-table cuisine and extensive raw vegan options. The coming months will see the opening of the Las Catalinas Collection boutique with an array of tropical resort wear and accessories, as well as Chunches, a luxury consignment—and milkshakes!— shop that will have designer goods largely not otherwise available in Costa Rica.

Perhaps most notably, the launch of town’s new El Prado neighborhood will offer more affordable real estate options with its 93 lots ranging from $95,000 to $650,000. This part of town is a five-year project that will open up everything in a major way in terms of sporting facilities, including soccer pitch, tennis courts and a lap pool, office spaces, additional commercial and retail spaces and more. There will also be a new public Stairclimb to McHenry Peak (great for taking in the sunset), starting in El Prado, which will be complete by the end of 2021.

Both novice and advanced riders will also be welcomed to this year’s MTB Fest over the weekend of November 19-21, 2021. Day One will feature a 15-hour criterion event throughout town. Day Two will have various MTB Challenge options on the trail system ranging from 90 minutes to six hours. Day Three will offer a participant’s choice of either a 35-mile or 50-mile ride traversing long backcountry Guanacaste roads to neighboring pueblos. Serious riders are suggested to bring both their gravel and mountain bikes for the weekend. A cycloparty will end the weekend with festival style food stalls, local craft beer and prizes.

For more information, visit www.lascatalinascr.com.

