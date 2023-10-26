Boston Seaport Announces Return of Snowport

Every winter, Boston’s Seaport neighborhood is transformed into Snowport, a "winter wonderland" of good times, gifts, games, art, food and special events. The Seaport neighborhood this year will transform into Snowport on November 10, 2023.

In its third season, The Holiday Market at Snowport in partnership with Constant Contact will host more than 120 small businesses (30 percent are new to the market, 60 percent are local to Boston and the New England area and 71 percent are minority and/or female owned). Shoppers will find items of all mediums, including art, accessories, apparel, jewelry, home décor, gourmet treats, handcrafted trinkets and more from returning vendors and dozens of new ones. Highlights include:

Sauces by Hillside Harvest (New)

(New) Books created through Boston-based social enterprise

More Than Words (New)

(New) Pantry items from Mrs. Mekler’s Mercantile (New)

(New) Curated goods from female designers, artists and makers at Wyllo (New)

(New) Handcrafted blades by blacksmith and artist Keaton Goddard of Faraway Forge (New)

of (New) Leather goods made in Norwood from Greylock (New)

from (New) Watercolor and ink art pieces by Ashley Eisenman Art (Returning)

(Returning) Craft kits from Homebody DIY (Returning)

(Returning) Maple syrup from Maine by Crystal Rock Maple (Returning)

by (Returning) Organic cotton baby clothing by Simply Chickie (Returning)

(Returning) Upcycled and vintage apparel from The Drift Collective (Returning)

(Returning) Vintage vinyl and clothing from Vintage Underground (Returning)

(Returning) Illustrations from Boston artist John S. Dykes (Returning)

(Returning) All-natural and hand-poured candles from Sky Candle Co. (Returning)

The complete list of businesses participating at The Holiday Market at Snowport can be found online.

Also returning to this year’s The Holiday Market at Snowport will be the 10-foot-tall Mistletoe Archway; the fan favorite Presents Place, complete with a backdrop of oversized gifts; and the Winter Wish Wall, a 25-foot interactive chalkboard where guests can share their holiday wishes. New to the market, shoppers can find the Crafting Corner by The Maker’s Club, which will host creative workshops for children and adults to make holiday-themed crafts, such as mason jar snowglobes and decorating holiday wreaths, or ornament making and playing with Holiday-themed sensory bins for children.

The 10,000-square-foot outdoor dining space will include 17 F&B concepts. The immersive environment will include an après ski-themed lounge with Adirondack chairs accompanied by faux fire pits and a heated tent with additional beer garden style seating, which can be rented for private and semi-private events. New this year are four holiday-themed bars such as a Jingle Bar, adorned with hundreds of bells and The Dizzy Dreidel, decked with spinning dreidels. Guests can enjoy a range of festive craft cocktails and warm drinks.

The Holiday Market at Snowport will run seven days a week: Monday through Thursday, 3 to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. During the peak holiday season (December 11–31), the market will have extended hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Holiday Market will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and December 26.

Additional Festive Events and Experiences

Locals and travelers can additionall enjoy iceless curling at Snowport, which debuts in a new location along Harbor Way (where you can book daily curling outings with friends or sign up for lessons). The North End Curling Club will provide complimentary Learn to Curl classes on select Saturdays from 2 to 4 p.m. Curling Lane reservations can be booked online in advance. The Guest Services Gondola will be at hand to assist with activities.

In partnership with Christmas Tree 4 Me, The Tree Market at Snowport will be located down the block from The Holiday Market, and it will sell holiday trees, wreaths, kissing balls, as well as tree stands and lights. Shoppers can purchase and load trees directly into their vehicles or schedule a delivery right to their homes. It is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (November 17 to December 23).

On December 1, the 50-foot holiday tree, the largest tree in Boston, adorned with 10,000 lights will be lit. The seventh annual tree lighting program will include an evening of musical performances on Seaport Common. The event will also host a holiday stroll throughout the neighborhood where 60-plus Seaport retailers will be offering one-night-only promotions. Find Betty the Yeti at Betty’s Blizzard Bluff in The Superette Courtyard for an exclusive meet and greet. The event takes place from 5 to 9 p.m.

Be sure to score a Betty the Yeti plush, and other elusive Betty merch, at The Holiday Market, or online at the Seaport Store, where proceeds will go to 826 Boston, a nonprofit writing and tutoring center located in Egleston Square, dedicated to supporting students (aged six to 18 years) with their creative writing skills. To see some of the creative writing that the 826 students have written, Seaport has published a collection of short stories inspired by Betty, and that book is included with each Betty purchase. In addition, new Betty the Yeti cocktails will be served at the bars at The Holiday Market at Snowport where $1 per Betty cocktail or mocktail sold will be donated to 826.

Seaport celebrates Chanukkah at a Menorah Lighting celebration with Chabad of Downtown Boston on December 10. Guests will be treated to a light show along with traditional treats including kosher jelly donuts and chocolate gelt. The event takes place from 4 to 6 p.m.

Throughout the day on December 31, Seaport will participate in the Boston Harbor Now New Year’s Eve Ice Sculpture Stroll.

For more information, visit www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport.

