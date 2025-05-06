F1 Grand Prix Plaza Debuts in Las Vegas

North America’s largest Formula 1 attraction is now open at Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas. Set within the 39-acre, multi-use complex that houses the Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Building, the entertainment destination has more than 100,000 square feet of ticketed F1 attractions, including F1 X, an interactive Formula 1 experience that offers guests a tech-driven journey through an exhibition; F1 Drive, an official F1 karting attraction that puts guests behind the wheel on a section of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit; and F1 Hub, which houses F1 SIMS, a flagship F1 store, Fuel & Fork and the F1 Hub Lounge. Additionally, Grand Prix Plaza offers three Formula 1-inspired venues for private events, including Turn 1 Lounge, Cooldown Room and the GPP Garage.

Here’s a detailed overview of the three attractions at Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas:

F1 X

The 20,000-square-foot F1 X houses artifacts including historic Ferrari, Lotus and Red Bull cars. Guests will also have the opportunity to design their own Formula 1 car and check out the Las Vegas Strip Circuit from the driver’s seat in a 4D environment. Here's the full experience:

Pit Pass – Guests start by creating their own F1 experience with an exclusive interactive Pit Pass. Each participant designs a personal driver profile and creates their own F1 team, choosing a name, colors and logo.

– Guests start by creating their own F1 experience with an exclusive interactive Pit Pass. Each participant designs a personal driver profile and creates their own F1 team, choosing a name, colors and logo. Event Technical Center (ETC), 75 Years of Formula 1 and F1 Factory – The first stop is the “ETC,” a replica of a high-tech F1 broadcast center. Guests journey into the recreated F1 control room. Special guest appearances can be seen throughout F1 X with hologram technology. Guests then head into “75 Years of F1,” diving into the development, technology and high-stakes competition. Spanning 1950 to 2025, the space includes F1 racecars, helmets, race suits, trophies and more, with many being displayed for the first time in North America. Next, “F1 Factory” walks guests through the evolution of the modern F1 car to discover the craftsmanship behind the world’s fastest racing machines.

– The first stop is the “ETC,” a replica of a high-tech F1 broadcast center. Guests journey into the recreated F1 control room. Special guest appearances can be seen throughout F1 X with hologram technology. Guests then head into “75 Years of F1,” diving into the development, technology and high-stakes competition. Spanning 1950 to 2025, the space includes F1 racecars, helmets, race suits, trophies and more, with many being displayed for the first time in North America. Next, “F1 Factory” walks guests through the evolution of the modern F1 car to discover the craftsmanship behind the world’s fastest racing machines. Design Studio – Here, guests customize their Formula 1 car using a digital workshop, including colors, patterns and livery. Their creation is then projection mapped onto a Formula 1 car for a fun photo opportunity.

– Here, guests customize their Formula 1 car using a digital workshop, including colors, patterns and livery. Their creation is then projection mapped onto a Formula 1 car for a fun photo opportunity. Pit Wall Experience, Pit Stop Demo, Driver Briefing Room and 4D Theater – Fans can test their skills with hands-on racing challenges, starting with the Pit Wall Experience, where guests experience real-time race communication from team principals and drivers, and get a glimpse at how they strategized at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Next, the Pit Stop Demo lets fans step into the role of an elite crew, executing a rapid tire change using real tools. In the Driver Briefing Room, guests explore the intense focus and athleticism required to become an F1 legend while they wait to step into the driver’s seat. Then it’s off to the 4D Theater, where they race the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in a hyper-realistic experience featuring visuals from F1 helmet cams, roaring engines, burning rubber scents and motion effects. The journey wraps at the Cooldown Room and podium photo ops, where guests can celebrate their victory with their team-branded photos and a podium moment.

F1 Drive

This high-speed karting adventure puts guests behind the wheel on part of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Drivers can take on 1,696 feet of track with 31 turns in F1-inspired karts reaching speeds of up to 30 miles per hour. The karts are equipped with drag reduction system (DRS), energy recovery system (ERS), LED steering wheel displays and realistic engine sounds. Guests can expect:

The Karts – Each F1 Drive kart has an advanced LCD steering wheel display offering real-time data like lap times, interval gaps, boost levels and flag alerts. Drivers hear authentic engine sounds recorded from the 2023 Formula 1 season and receive live radio communications from a virtual Race Engineer providing track updates, DRS/ERS cues, fast lap tips and overtaking strategies.

– Each F1 Drive kart has an advanced LCD steering wheel display offering real-time data like lap times, interval gaps, boost levels and flag alerts. Drivers hear authentic engine sounds recorded from the 2023 Formula 1 season and receive live radio communications from a virtual Race Engineer providing track updates, DRS/ERS cues, fast lap tips and overtaking strategies. The Track – Spanning indoor and outdoor sections, the massive course incorporates turns professional drivers have to navigate including a hairpin, chicane, double apex, constant radius and a technical segment. Track kerbs are adorned with playing card suits—a nod to the kerbs on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

– Spanning indoor and outdoor sections, the massive course incorporates turns professional drivers have to navigate including a hairpin, chicane, double apex, constant radius and a technical segment. Track kerbs are adorned with playing card suits—a nod to the kerbs on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Packages – F1 Drive offers several packages including “Fastest Lap,” a timed, at-your-own-pace race for individual drivers offering instant lap times for guests who want to beat their personal best; “Mixed Grid,” which includes two 15-minute sessions at lower speeds for guests of all skill levels, best for families and individuals with varying abilities; “Elite Experience,” which allows racers to hit full speeds in two 15-minute track sessions, and includes a photo finish and a podium celebration for the top three; and “VIP Add-On Experience,” which is available with Mixed Grid or Elite Experience, allowing guests to add three F1 SIMS rides, a photo opportunity with a printed and digital photo keepsake, and more.

F1 Hub

Visitors can step into the F1 Hub, the "ultimate launch point" for an F1 adventure. The F1 store and Fuel & Fork are open to all guests without the need to purchase a ticket. This space includes:

Fuel & Fork – Guests can refuel at this dining destination, serving comfort food with an elevated twist, from pizzas and sliders to pastas and desserts. Cocktails and premium beverages flow as legendary race moments play on large-format screens. Open daily for lunch and dinner.

– Guests can refuel at this dining destination, serving comfort food with an elevated twist, from pizzas and sliders to pastas and desserts. Cocktails and premium beverages flow as legendary race moments play on large-format screens. Open daily for lunch and dinner. F1 SIMS – Guests can feel the power and precision of Formula 1 with racing simulators developed in collaboration with F1 experts. Each one combines advanced motion technology with immersive audio-visual effects, delivering a true-to-life racing experience that puts fans in the driver’s seat.

– Guests can feel the power and precision of Formula 1 with racing simulators developed in collaboration with F1 experts. Each one combines advanced motion technology with immersive audio-visual effects, delivering a true-to-life racing experience that puts fans in the driver’s seat. Flagship F1 Store – Designed to emulate an F1 garage, the store offers the largest selection of official Formula 1 merchandise in the United State s. The space also has Las Vegas Grand Prix collectibles, customizable gear and a life-sized replica of the Ferrari F138, driven by two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso . Locals receive a 10 percent discount on merchandise.

– Designed to emulate an F1 garage, the store offers the largest selection of official Formula 1 merchandise in the s. The space also has Las Vegas Grand Prix collectibles, customizable gear and a life-sized replica of the Ferrari F138, driven by two-time World Champion . Locals receive a 10 percent discount on merchandise. F1 Hub Lounge – Here, guests can sip F1-inspired cocktails such as the Lap Leader and Overtake Old Fashioned, watch Formula 1 content on surrounding screens and browse official merchandise in a relaxed atmosphere.

Private event spaces

Grand Prix Plaza houses a dynamic setting for private events, where the energy of Formula 1 meets high-end hospitality. These spaces include:

Turn 1 Lounge – The flexible 4,700-square-foot venue can host up to 250 people, and is well-suited for both intimate gatherings and grand celebrations.

– The flexible 4,700-square-foot venue can host up to 250 people, and is well-suited for both intimate gatherings and grand celebrations. Cooldown Room – At this indoor-outdoor space, groups of up to 250 can enjoy drinks at the center bar, watch live or past Formula 1 races across multiple screens or step out onto the pit lane.

– At this indoor-outdoor space, groups of up to 250 can enjoy drinks at the center bar, watch live or past Formula 1 races across multiple screens or step out onto the pit lane. GPP Garage – This multi-functional space for up to 75 guests allows event planners to transform an F1 garage into events of all kinds. With indoor and outdoor space along the pit lane, attendees will have views as the F1 Drive karts race around the track.

– This multi-functional space for up to 75 guests allows event planners to transform an F1 garage into events of all kinds. With indoor and outdoor space along the pit lane, attendees will have views as the F1 Drive karts race around the track. Third Level – The third floor of Grand Prix Plaza provides over 61,000 square feet of flexible space ideal for large-scale events. With indoor-outdoor flow and customizable layouts, it works for conferences, receptions and celebrations.

– The third floor of Grand Prix Plaza provides over 61,000 square feet of flexible space ideal for large-scale events. With indoor-outdoor flow and customizable layouts, it works for conferences, receptions and celebrations. Rooftop – Grand Prix Plaza’s rooftop offers more than 71,000 square feet of open-air event space with views of the Las Vegas Strip and the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. With room for up to 3,000 guests, it offers multiple LED screens and a massive digital display.

The attraction will close for the season in early fall to prepare for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with a future reopening date to be announced.

For more information, visit www.grandprixplaza.com.

