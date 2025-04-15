Novel Travels’ Tour With Author Fiona Davis Explores NYC

Novel Travels’ inaugural literary tour, led by New York Times bestselling author Fiona Davis, recently explored New York City—drawing inspiration from the characters and settings of her acclaimed novels. Davis led a group of book fans on a personal journey to the iconic Chelsea Hotel, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Frick Museum, the New York Public Library and more.

The curated trip also included a dinner/meet-and-greet with the author, a guided tour conducted by a New York City historian, tickets to a Broadway show with an artist meet-and-greet and complete accommodations.

“So many readers asked if there’s a tour of the locations of my books. So when Novel Travels approached me with the idea I was thrilled,” said Davis, who is well-known for her historical fiction novels. “Even better, Novel Travels' founder Corinne Levine and her partners at Eltee Travel, a Virtuoso agency and part of the Global Travel Collection (GTC), created a package that offered the best of New York City along with a behind-the-scenes peek into my novels.”

Praising Novel Travels' planning Davis said, “From a welcome bag full of goodies to a guide who was well versed in the settings and inspiration behind my books as well as New York City history, and an itinerary that kept each day fun and fulfilling, Corinne knew how to ensure that every person in the group left feelin like they had been on the trip of a lifetime.”

With the success of the first group trip, Novel Travels is now planning several author-led travel experiences with several of the country’s most popular writers. Trips are in the planning stages for domestic and international experiences. To learn more, visit www.novel-travels.com.

