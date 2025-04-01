Central Holidays Guarantees Weekly Departures to Egypt

Central Holidays has announced the launch of “Guaranteed Weekly Departures” to Egypt for 2025, offering travel advisors and their clients the assurance of confirmed departures on some of its popular tours to the destination. This offering comes along with the unveiling its new Egypt brochure, packed with a range of itineraries.

Central Holidays is also offering a limited-time “Early Booking Discount” for those ready to embark on their Egyptian adventure. Travelers can save up to $250 per person double occupancy on select small group travel programs when they book with deposit by April 30. Discounts include:

$250 per person off “Deluxe Class” packages (Promo Code: EG250EBD)

$100 per person off “First Class” packages (Promo Code: EG100EBD)

These discounts apply to the following Egypt guaranteed departures:

13-day “Breezes of the Nile”

Nine-day “Egypt Panorama”

11-day “Pyramids, Pharaohs, and Paradise”

Seven-day “Taste of Egypt”

Tewfik Ghattas, head of the board of directors and CFO of Central Holidays, shared that this is an exciting time to visit Egypt as the Grand Egyptian Museum is currently in its soft opening phase. He added that artifacts are already on display and Tutankhamun’s complete collection is also set to be unveiled. Following the successful trial opening of its 12 main galleries in October, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has given his approval for the museum to fully open on July 3. Other highlights include the Pyramids of Giza, the Sphinx and Nile River cruises.

Central Holidays’ “Signature Egypt Escorted Tours” include centrally located hotels; complimentary airport transfers; accommodation onboard Nile River cruise ships on a full-board basis (breakfast, lunch and dinner); in-destination Egyptologists; comprehensive sightseeing program; inclusion of entrance fees; in-depth exploration; and more.

For more information, visit www.centralholidays.com.

