Off the Map Travel Adds New Self-Drive Tour of Lofoten Islands

Off the Map Travel has launched a new itinerary highlighting the "untamed beauty" of the Lofoten Islands. With the eight-day “Self-drive and Sea Eagle Safari,” available from June to August, visitors to Norway can balance the thrill of landscapes and wildlife with city exploration, fine dining and relaxation in a new multi-activity experience.

Guests can start their trip with some sightseeing in Norway’s capital city, Oslo, before exploring Lofoten’s scenery as they travel through the region’s peaks, fjords and beaches. During two nights in Oslo, visitors will embark on a private guided bike tour exploring key city highlights such as the Akershus Fortress, the Royal Palace and the Munch Museum to immerse themselves in Edvard Munch’s art before dining at one of Oslo’s many restaurants serving international cuisine or local dishes (like reindeer and seafood). Oslo also has its own urban cheese factory, Winter Aker Brygge, which is popular with foodies and there is a bustling nightlife to explore.

On Day 3, guests will travel to the Lofoten Islands. Located just above the Arctic Circle, Lofoten is illuminated by the midnight sun during summer and hosts the Northern Lights from September to April. Here, they will spend the rest of the trip hiking for panoramic views of the surrounding fjords and beaches; taking in the sea views while fishing; kayaking through crystal-clear waters, navigating hidden coves and enjoying the coastal scenery; exploring Viking heritage through arts and crafts; taking a RIB boat ride through Norwegian fjords to witness sea eagles in their natural habitat; and enjoying spa sessions, saunas and hot tubs throughout.

Trip costs are inclusive of two night’s accommodation at Oslo Continental, three night’s accommodation at Hattvika Lodge, two night’s accommodation at Nyvågar Rorbuhotel, private transfers, all activities and all meals. Flights are additional. As with any itinerary from Off the Map Travel, each can be customized to suit guests’ preferences.

For more information, visit www.offthemap.travel.

