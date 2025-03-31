Intrepid Travel Launches Myanmar Earthquake Appeal

Intrepid Travel has launched an emergency appeal through its not-for-profit, The Intrepid Foundation, following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake, which struck Myanmar on March 28. The earthquake has caused widespread damage across the country and parts of Thailand, and all funds raised will go directly towards providing medical support and aid to communities through Intrepid’s local NGO partner in Myanmar. The Intrepid Foundation will match all donations up to AU$100,000 (approximately $63,020).

Initial reports indicate that hundreds of people have been killed, with thousands more missing and the death toll expected to rise. Homes, businesses and schools have been destroyed and with roads blocked and communications down, emergency responders are working to get critical resources into the worst-impacted areas. Donations to the appeal will provide medical support and aid to impacted communities in Myanmar.

Biheng Zhang, general manager of The Intrepid Foundation said: “The impact of the earthquake in Myanmar is severe. After years of ongoing civil war in the region, this earthquake proves devastating for the people and communities who were already facing a humanitarian crisis. Although Intrepid does not currently run trips in Myanmar, the country continues to hold a special place in our heart. I appeal to the global travelling community—who may have been to Myanmar in the past or who have simply visited the region. Your support at these times can bring critical aid to the thousands of families at a time they need it the most.”

The most significant impacts of the earthquake were felt in Myanmar and Intrepid’s trips in neighboring Thailand continue to run. Intrepid has confirmed that all its staff and customers in Thailand are safe and accounted for.

Intrepid halted all trips to Myanmar in 2020 and does not currently operate in the country. It strongly condemns the ongoing violence and human rights abuses in Myanmar and any future decisions to resume operations in Myanmar will be based on the safety of travelers, staff and local communities.

For more information, visit www.theintrepidfoundation.org/myanmar-earthquake-appeal.

Related Stories

InsideJapan Tours Encourages Offseason Travel With New Pricing

Intrepid Travel Doubles Down with Purpose-Driven FAM Trips

World Nomads’ Footprints Program Celebrates 20 Years

Global Travel Collection Sees Rise in Interest in Thailand