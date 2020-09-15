Hurricane Sally Could Hit Coast With “Historic” Flooding

Hurricane Sally, currently a Category 1 storm, is expected to make landfall on Wednesday morning. According to The Weather Channel, Sally “will bring an extremely dangerous storm surge, potentially historic flooding rainfall and damaging winds” to states along the Gulf of Mexico, including Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports that “life-threatening” storm surge is expected from the mouth of the Mississippi River to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line in Florida, as well as along the Alabama coast, including Mobile. “Historic life-threatening” flash flooding is also likely through Wednesday along and just inland of the coast from southeastern Mississippi to the western Florida Panhandle. Portions of northern Georgia and western Carolinas could see minor to moderate river flooding through the week.

Sally is currently 110 miles south of Mobile with sustained winds of 85 mph. It is not expected to strengthen beyond a Category 1 hurricane; however, this does not reduce the serious danger Sally poses to the northern Gulf coast, The Weather Channel says, as it is moving as a slow pace, meaning prolonged impacts. In total, Hurricane Sally could dump upwards of 30 inches of rain along the coast.

A hurricane warning has been issued from east of Bay St. Louis, MS, to Navarre, FL, including Biloxi, MS, Mobile, AL, and Pensacola, FL, The Weather Channel adds. Hurricane conditions (winds of 74 mph or greater) are expected in parts of this area late Tuesday into Wednesday. A tropical storm warning is in effect in the areas just to the east and west of the hurricane warning locations; this includes Grand Isle, LA, and Panama City, FL.

