Park MGM, NoMad Las Vegas to Reopen as Fully Smoke-Free Resort

MGM Resorts International announced Monday that Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas will open their doors on September 30, completing the reopening of all of its properties around the world following closures earlier this year amid the COVID-19 crisis. What’s of note? Upon reopening, Park MGM and NoMad will be the Strip’s first fully smoke-free casino resort.

Park MGM was completed in late 2018; popular outlets include the Italian marketplace Eataly; Bavette’s Steakhouse; Primrose; and the pool. NoMad Las Vegas, the luxury hotel-within-a-hotel at Park MGM, also will begin welcoming guests on September 30. Days and hours of operation at all venues will vary. For a full listing of amenities, visit www.mgmresorts.com. Complimentary self-parking will be available for guests; valet parking will not be operational at this time.

The big news, however, is the resort will become the first on the Strip to be fully smoke-free upon reopening. Anton Nikodemus, president of MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas Portfolio, said in an announcement, “As we looked toward our reopening, we identified an opportunity to be responsive to recurring guest demand for a fully non-smoking casino resort on the Strip.”

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Additionally, the resort will reopen with the company’s “Seven-Point Safety Plan,” designed in conjunction with medical and scientific experts to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, protect customers and employees and rapidly respond to potential new cases. Key initiatives include:

Employee screening, temperature checks and COVID-19 specific training

COVID-19 testing for employees as they return to work in partnership with the local medical community

Employees and guests are required to wear masks; complimentary masks are provided as needed

A physical distancing policy has been implemented, with floor guides serving as reminders

For areas where physical distancing presents challenges, plexiglass barriers have been installed, or other measures will be used to reduce risks

Standalone handwashing stations designed by MGM Resorts are located on casino floors

Contactless check-in through the MGM Resorts App allows hotel guests to go through the check-in process on their personal devices, minimizing interactions

allows hotel guests to go through the check-in process on their personal devices, minimizing interactions Guestroom Attendants wear masks and gloves while cleaning each room and change gloves between guestrooms

Electrostatic sprayers are utilized in many large public spaces so that disinfectant is applied efficiently

Digital menus are available to view on mobile devices via QR codes

MGM Resorts International also noted that its Four Seasons Las Vegas property will reopen on September 25.

Related Stories

Vegas Makes a Comeback

Nantucket's Jared Coffin House Adds Guestrooms, Reopens Tap Room

Jackson Hole’s Snow King Resort Completes Room Remodel

Stats: Cleanliness Most Important Factor for Determining Hotel