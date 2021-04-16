Nevada to Fully Reopen June 1

The path has been set for Nevada to fully reopen at 100 percent capacity by June 1. According to U.S. News, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak made the announcement earlier this week.

Local officials would assume control of their reopening May 1, as part of the original reopening plan, and this remains the case. While individual counties will be able to set their own capacity caps, the state’s mask mandate would remain in effect. Currently, The New York Times lists Nevada under the group of states “where new cases are lower but going up.” There have been 439 average new cases daily in the last week, which represents 14 new cases per 100,000 residents. As per vaccinations, 35 percent of the population in Nevada has received at least one dose, while 22.5 percent are fully vaccinated, according to The Times. The former is on the lower end of the spectrum of all states, while the latter tracks closer to just-below-average.

With counties in control of their reopening, this also means that some destinations may fully reopen, even before the June 1 date set by Governor Sisolak.

The Las Vegas Sun reports that, while Nevada is currently at 50 percent capacity, “some of the resort corridor has featured shoulder-to-shoulder traffic on recent weekends.”

Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, praised the move to allow full occupancy at all venues starting June 1. "The wide availability and rapid administration of vaccines will allow our valued events industry to reconvene with confidence and in its entirety," he said in a statement, according to the Las Vegas Sun. "Las Vegas will continue providing the gold standard for health, wellness and safety precautions for the benefit of its workforce, the community and our visitors.”

Caesars Entertainment also commended the news, saying, "We are grateful for Governor Sisolak’s continued, thoughtful leadership and are heartened by his goal to reopen Nevada at 100 percent capacity by June 1. We strongly encourage all Caesars Entertainment Team Members to get vaccinated and are continuing to provide free and convenient COVD-19 vaccines.”

Related Stories

Biden Admin Reverses Trump-Era IC Rule; ASTA Opposes Move

Circa Resort & Casino Opens in Downtown Las Vegas

U.S. Travel to Senate: Enact Strategies to Restart Travel

Sahara Las Vegas Adds Italian Restaurant, Reveals New Pool Plans