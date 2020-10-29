Circa Resort & Casino Opens in Downtown Las Vegas

Circa Resort & Casino, Downtown Las Vegas’ first resort-casino built from the ground up in four decades, is now open. The 1.25-million square-foot, adults-only property pays homage to Vegas’ “Golden Era” through vintage design, “old-school hospitality” and nods to the city’s history while introducing high-tech advancements and amenities.

Here’s what guests can expect:

Circa Sports, the resort’s centerpiece, will have an HD screen capable of playing up to 19 games at once. The three-story, stadium-style venue has a viewing capacity of up to 1,000, in plush accommodations such as reclining seats or booths for large groups (all are equipped with power outlets, Wi-Fi and tables). VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, has an on-site studio within the sportsbook, giving bettors in-depth expert analysis daily from broadcasters, athletes and industry professionals.

At the pool amphitheater, there are six temperature-controlled pools, two swim-up bars and a 143 foot-by-40 foot LED screen. Guests can enjoy live music from DJs and other special guests in one of 30 cabanas, or a super cabana, which hosts up to 50. During colder weather, Stadium Swim’s pools will be heated to up to 104 degrees. Circa adds that Stadium Swim has advanced ultraviolet light sanitation, the city’s fastest water-recirculation patterns, and sophisticated and real-time chemical monitoring controllers that destroy pathogens, bacteria, viruses, organic and inorganic contaminants, while greatly reducing chlorine use.

Fun: The famous neon sign “Vegas Vickie” has found a new home at Circa as an art installation in the hotel lobby. Originally appearing in 1980, it became a landmark on the Fremont Street Experience.

As for dining, original restaurant concepts include: Barry’s Downtown Prime, a steakhouse by Vegas’ own chef Barry S. Dakake and his team at Make It Happen Hospitality; Saginaw’s Delicatessen by Michigan restaurateur Paul Saginaw; 8 East, a A Pan-Asian restaurant from Chef Dan Coughlin of Downtown Las Vegas’ Le Thai; Victory Burger & Wings Co., created by the founding family of Detroit’s 103-year-old American Coney Island and overseen by siblings Grace Keros and Chris Sotiropoulos; and Project BBQ, offering gourmet smoked meats Carolina-style and led by chef Rex Bernales.

There’s a number of bars and retail, as well, with a highlight being MEGA BAR, spanning 165 feet with 120 beers on tap. (It’s touted as Nevada’s longest indoor bar.)

Spanning two stories and just over 8,000 square feet of gaming space, Circa’s casino houses 1,350 slots, with Downtown Las Vegas’ Dancing Dealers presiding over 49 table games.

Circa’s 777-room hotel tower and rooftop lounge, Legacy Club, will open on December 28, marking the completion of the project. For more information, visit www.circalasvegas.com.

