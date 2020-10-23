Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Shares Details on Pool and Entertainment Complex

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, revealed details for its pool and entertainment complex. The new outdoor experience combines a resort pool, dayclub, The Promenade and Event Lawn.

The property’s new resort pool is steps away from the action inside the hotel and casino and is set among a modern desert landscape with Mediterranean-style décor and custom furnishings. VIP cabanas and daybeds will also be available for resort guests.

The resort pool aligns with The Promenade, which takes guests along the pathway that encompasses the property’s new Event Lawn, as well as a number of culinary destinations venues: Olives from chef Todd English, Hakkasan Group’s Casa Calavera and Kassi Beach Club from restauranteur Nick Mathers, in addition to Money, Baby!, the new sports and entertainment venue from Clive Collective and includes a patio that is perched above the resort pool.

The two-story Mykonos-themed dayclub will have an open-air entertainment stage, offering elements of a music festival with the flexibility to present a variety of DJ beats. Multi-level bar experiences and beach-side bites from the poolside restaurant top off the offerings of the new dayclub.

The outdoor Event Lawn turns an open space into an entertainment venue for such functions as concerts, private events and a space for guests to engage in resort activations. The Event Lawn connects to The Manor, a new indoor event space, which also opens out to the resort pool and The Promenade.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will debut January 15, 2021, while the resort pool will open in March and the dayclub in April.

For more information, visit virginhotels.com/las-vegas.

