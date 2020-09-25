Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to Make Debut on January 15, 2021

On Thursday, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, announced the property’s grand opening date at a press event featuring property partners and investors at the porte-cochere. The property, which previously operated as the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino from 1995 to 2020, will open as Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on January 15, 2021— which was revealed on a digital mobile billboard.

During his speech, Richard “Boz” Bosworth, president and CEO of JC Hospitality, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, stressed the resilience of the hospitality, gaming and entertainment industry, the city of Las Vegas as a whole and expressed how he looks forward to bringing employees back to work.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has three hotel towers totaling over 1,500 “chambers” and suites; the 60,000-square-foot Mohegan Sun Casino, operated by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment; a five-acre desert pool oasis, including a multi-functional event lawn; live music and entertainment theater with 4,500 capacity; and a signature showroom accommodating 650 guests. Regarding accommodations, they will be splits between the Canyon Tower, Opal Tower and Ruby Tower. The Ruby Tower will be an all-suite section. Through a mobile app, guests will be able to check in, unlock their room, order room service and control the lights, TV and thermostat in their room.

Its portfolio of food and beverage venues include Todd English’s Olives; Kris Yenbamroong’s Night + Market; a Nobu; Michael and David Morton’s MB Steak; Kassi Beach Club from restauranteur Nick Mathers; Casa Calavera by global hospitality company Hakkasan Group; the sports entertainment, daylife and nightlife venue Money, Baby! from Clive Collective; Afters Ice Cream, Pizza Forte by the Ferraro Family; and signature Virgin Hotels restaurants and bars, including The Kitchen at Commons Club, The Bar at Commons Club, The Shag Room and Funny Library Coffee Shop.

Fun fact: The resort’s partnership the Mohegan Tribe makes them the first Native American tribe to operate a Las Vegas casino.

At the announcement event, “Boz” also thanked his partners who were on site, including Michael Sacco, special assistant to the CEO of Virgin Hotels; Bobby Reynolds, SVP of AEG Las Vegas; James Beard Award-winning chef Todd English; Joe Hasson, general manager of Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas; Jenna Morton of MB Steak and Jay Wolf of JC Hospitality.

