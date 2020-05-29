Fremont Street Experience to Reopen in Downtown Vegas June 3

by
Matt Turner
Fremont Street Experience

Fremont Street Experience announced that it will reopen the pedestrian mall and access to adjacent hotel casinos and retail stores when it reopens on June 3 at 9 a.m. Leading up to the reopening of Fremont Street Experience’s casino partners, the world’s largest single video screen, Viva Vision, will display a 144-hour countdown that will conclude at the exact moment gaming operations restart at 12:01 a.m. on June 4. 

Adhering to the guidelines put forth by the Global Association for the Attractions Industry (IAPPA), SlotZilla zipline will also reopen in downtown Las Vegas on June 4 at 4 p.m.

As downtown Las Vegas prepares to reopen, Fremont Street Experience will continue to employ robust cleaning procedures designed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) based on guidance of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and public health officials. To ensure the safety of visitors and employees, Fremont Street Experiences will disinfect the pedestrian mall, parking garage and SlotZilla towers twice a day with environmentally friendly and highly effective products that are immediately safe for human contact.

Fremont Street Experience is a six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, with an open-air promenade of gaming, dining, entertainment and shopping. Fremont Street Experience offers free live entertainment on three stages 365 days per year. The venue is also home to SlotZilla, a zipline attraction with an 850-foot zipline and 1,750-foot “zoomline,” taking riders from a 12-story slot-machine-themed platform to fly under the Viva Vision canopy. 

For more information, visit www.vegasexperience.com.

Related Stories

Wynn Las Vegas to Fully Reopen on June 4

MGM Resorts Sets Opening Dates for Three Las Vegas Properties

Los Angeles to Permit Reopening of Retail Businesses

Choose Chicago Announces Initiative to Spur Tourism Industry

Read more on:
Destination Information Casinos Las Vegas Fremont Street Experience Nevada Continental United States Coronavirus Steve Sisolak

Suggested Articles:

When Marriott first unveiled news that it was hacked the company said a potential 500 million guests were impacted, with their passport and credit card information potentially at risk.
Your Business

ASTA Urges State Department to Resume Passport Processing

As international travel resumes in the near future, the need for a resumption of passport processing will grow in importance. Read more here.

by Matt Turner
Man signing law
Your Business

House Approves Changes to SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program

Updates to the PPP would include more time to use the loan, more flexibility in how it can be spent and the ability to defer payroll taxes. Read more.

by Matt Turner
Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando
Hotels

Universal Orlando Resort to Reopen Select Hotels on June 2

Six of Universal Orlando Resort's hotels will open on June 2, while two others will be announced at a later date. Here's what you need to know.

by Matt Turner