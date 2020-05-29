Fremont Street Experience to Reopen in Downtown Vegas June 3

Fremont Street Experience announced that it will reopen the pedestrian mall and access to adjacent hotel casinos and retail stores when it reopens on June 3 at 9 a.m. Leading up to the reopening of Fremont Street Experience’s casino partners, the world’s largest single video screen, Viva Vision, will display a 144-hour countdown that will conclude at the exact moment gaming operations restart at 12:01 a.m. on June 4.

Adhering to the guidelines put forth by the Global Association for the Attractions Industry (IAPPA), SlotZilla zipline will also reopen in downtown Las Vegas on June 4 at 4 p.m.

As downtown Las Vegas prepares to reopen, Fremont Street Experience will continue to employ robust cleaning procedures designed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) based on guidance of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and public health officials. To ensure the safety of visitors and employees, Fremont Street Experiences will disinfect the pedestrian mall, parking garage and SlotZilla towers twice a day with environmentally friendly and highly effective products that are immediately safe for human contact.

Fremont Street Experience is a six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, with an open-air promenade of gaming, dining, entertainment and shopping. Fremont Street Experience offers free live entertainment on three stages 365 days per year. The venue is also home to SlotZilla, a zipline attraction with an 850-foot zipline and 1,750-foot “zoomline,” taking riders from a 12-story slot-machine-themed platform to fly under the Viva Vision canopy.

For more information, visit www.vegasexperience.com.

